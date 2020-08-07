The Virginia State Supreme Court has granted Gov. Ralph Northam’s request to halt evictions until Sept. 7 as thousands of Virginia renters face the prospect of losing their homes during a pandemic.
The decision effectively put the brakes on more than 200 evictions in Prince William County scheduled for hearings on Friday, Aug. 7, alone.
The local court is moving forward with those hearings today but will not process any writs of eviction, meaning no one will be forced to leave their home as a result of today’s hearings, according to a person who answered the phone the Prince William General District Court Friday afternoon.
Like the rest of Virginia, the Prince William County courts resumed eviction hearings in July. The local court heard hundreds of evictions hearings over the last few weeks.
Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted his approval of the court’s decision Friday.
“As the ongoing congressional stalemate leaves Virginians without federal housing protection, this is a critical step towards keeping families safely in their homes,” Northam said.
Northam requested an evictions moratorium on Friday, July 31, to allow his administration time to work with the General Assembly to pass a legislative package providing additional relief to those facing eviction and to expand financial assistance for tenants through the governor’s rent relief program.
Supreme court justices were split 4-3 on their decision. The majority ruled that the COVID-19 pandemic could substantially endanger or impede the ability of tenants “to avail themselves of the court.”
The majority said the ease with which COVID-19 virus spreads and the risks associated with traveling to the courthouse for those with underlying health conditions that disproportionately impact low-income people were reasons for imposing a new moratorium.
Chief Justice Donald Lemons wrote a dissenting opinion stating that the “solution properly lies with the legislative branch and its responsibility to provide sufficient appropriations to fund rent relief efforts and with the executive branch to effectively administer such programs.”
The order will go into effect on Monday, August 10.
