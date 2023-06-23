About two years after opening Northern Virginia’s first Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in the Town of Dumfries, the gambling operation is trying its luck in Manassas Park.
Churchill Downs Incorporated, Rosie’s Gaming Emporium’s parent company, announced on Friday it has launched a petition drive to collect the 450 signatures necessary to get a referendum on the Nov. 7 ballot seeking Manassas Park voters’ OK to open a new Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in Manassas Park.
The number of signatures is just above the 5% of registered voters required by Virginia law for a referendum to allow pari-mutuel wagering in a Virginia locality. Manassas Park had 8,128 registered voters as of June 1, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
Getting a referendum on the ballot in smaller localities such as Manassas Park or Dumfries requires only a fraction of the signatures that would be required in larger counties. In Prince William County, which has 287,500 registered voters, about 14,400 signatures would be required to get a referendum on the ballot.
The 450 signatures from Manassas Park registered voters must be collected by Aug. 18 to meet the deadline for the Nov. 7 general election, according to Churchill Downs spokesman Mark Hubbard.
If the Prince William County Circuit Court verifies the voter signatures and OKs the referendum, a majority of Manassas Park voters would need to pass the referendum for the facility to move forward.
Churchill Downs is eyeing the Manassas Park Shopping Center on Centreville Road for the gambling outlet. The company chose the facility because it’s centrally located, accessible and provides ample parking, Hubbard said.
If the referendum is approved by Manassas Park voters, the facility would be similar in size to the Rosie’s Emporium in Dumfries, which opened in January 2021 with 94 slot-like betting machines. The Dumfries facility was initially approved for up to 150 machines but recently won the Dumfries Town Council’s approval for another 10 machines for a total of 160, Hubbard said.
The Rosie’s in Dumfries also has a fast-food restaurant. The facility, located in the Triangle Shopping Center, is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
The Dumfries Rosie's Gaming Emporium is slated to close, however, once the much larger, casino-sized gaming facility -- dubbed "The Rose" -- opens in 2024.
The existing Rosie's Gaming Emporium is projected to generate about $1 million in tax revenue for the Town of Dumfries in fiscal year 2023, which ends July 1, according to town budget documents.
The Manassas Park Rosie’s is projected to create up to 150 new jobs and generate an estimated $1.5 million in annual tax revenues for the city, according to a Colonial Downs news release issued Friday, June 23.
The City of Manassas has an annual budget of about $136 million. The city has been embarking on an aggressive effort in recent years to spur economic development by shepherding a new town center development – dubbed Park Central – into fruition. The development includes a new city hall and library, which opened last summer, as well as about 300 townhome-style condominiums. The development is slated to add a new movie theater as well as restaurants and retail space in the coming years.
Rosie's effort to expand into Manassas Park comes after “a long period of discussions” with Manassas Park officials, Hubbard said.
“Manassas Park is eager to do some revitalization, and they're looking for revenues that will help in that revitalization,” Hubbard said when asked why the company chose Manassas Park. “And it provides another entertainment destination.”
In a news release, Jack Sours, Churchill Downs’ corporate vice president of gaming operations in Virginia, called Manassas Park “exactly the kind of Virginia locality in which we look to operate.”
“We want to bring good jobs, new tax revenue and a lot of fun to the city,” Sours said in a statement. “…We also know the city is seeking ways to increase revenues so it can lower property taxes and invest in redevelopment of the downtown area. The revenue we generate can help make that happen, and we are committed to making further contributions towards that effort.”
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.
