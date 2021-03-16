BREAKING: Prince William selected for federally funded mass vaccination site

Virginia officials have selected the Prince William Health District for an upcoming mass vaccination site, a development that's likely a result of the county’s lagging COVID-19 vaccination rate as well as the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on the county’s most vulnerable communities.
State officials announced Tuesday morning that Prince William County would be the site of the state’s fourth “community vaccination center.” The centers are a joint effort between the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and are designed to provide an extra boost to areas of the state most in need of COVID-19 vaccine.
The announcement did not specify where the local mass vaccination clinic would open or exactly when, saying only that the Prince William site would open “next week.”
Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, said Tuesday she was told the site could be open as soon as next Tuesday, March 23, and could administer as many as 3,000 to 6,000 vaccine doses per day.
Franklin said in a text message that the county board expects to hear more details at today’s Prince William Board of County Supervisors’ meeting, which begins at 2 p.m.
Local health department officials referred questions to state officials, who did not immediately answer emails seeking more information Tuesday morning.
Dr. Danny Avula, who is overseeing the state’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts, said the community vaccination centers, or “CVCs” as they are called by public health officials, would open in areas around the state with “general lower rates of vaccination” as well a more acute need based on local demographics.
“We identified areas that had, in general, lower rates of vaccination and overlaid that with the communities that have higher rates of individuals who are 65 and up; individuals who are Black and Hispanic, Latino; and then communities that had been hit harder by hospitalization and deaths,” Avula said in a Friday, March 12, phone call with reporters.
At the time, Avula did not mention the CVC planned for Prince William County. CVCs are opening this week in Danville, Portsmouth and Petersburg.
Each location is administering between 1,000 and 3,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine a day, Avula said.
The CVCs will not replace other local, small-scale efforts to deliver COVID-19 vaccine but are rather additional vaccination opportunities made possible as a result of federal FEMA funding granted to Virginia for the state’s COVID-19 response, according to joint VDH and VDEM press release issued Tuesday, March 16.
“The sites were selected after [VDEM ] conducted an equity analysis to determine the communities with the largest number of vulnerable populations and communities with the largest percentage of vulnerable population and greatest COVID-19 impact,” the release said.
Avula said he did not know how long the clinics would remain open but that it would depend on demand for the vaccine in those areas.
“I think it really depends on uptake and reach,” Avula said. “… I think some of these are doing daily vaccination at a volume that we really could saturate the area in two to three weeks.”
The CVC site in Danville opened Monday, March 15, while the site in Portsmouth is scheduled to open today, Tuesday, March 16. The Petersburg site is set to open Wednesday, March 17, according to the joint VDH and VDEM press release.
The Prince William Health District, which includes Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, is currently administering vaccine at three locations: the old Gander Mountain store site near Potomac Mills mall, Beacon Hall on the George Mason University’s Manassas campus and at the Manassas Mall.
All the events – including the mass vaccination site set to open next week -- are by appointment only. No walk-ins will be accepted. Individuals who have pre-registered for the vaccine and are eligible under the state’s current phase for distribution will be contacted to make an appointment to receive their vaccine doses, the release said.
To pre-register, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the COVID Vaccine Hotline at 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682). Help is available in several languages, the release said.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
