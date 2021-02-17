Prince William County has apparently found a home for its 14th high school.
Without comment Wednesday evening, the Prince William County School Board approved the purchase of one 20-acre parcel near Minnieville and Telegraph roads for the new high school, which is set to open in 2025.
The school board agreed to pay $2,718,198 for the parcel at 13205 Telegraph Road. It was most recently assessed in 2020 for $1.44 million, according to Prince William County land records.
The school board had not yet mentioned the purchase of the land during the school board meeting, which began at 7 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 17.
A total of seven parcels of land are needed for the new high school, according an item on the school board’s agenda.
The purchase marks a change in plans for the 14th high school, which was initially slated to be built near Prince William County Parkway and Hoadly Road. In May 2019, the school board approved an effort to take a parcel in that area of the county via eminent domain.
That site met opposition from area residents who opposed having a high school adjacent to their semi-rural neighborhoods of mostly upscale homes off Prince William Parkway. The former site bordered the neighborhoods of Bren Forest, the Reserve at Hunters Ridge and Trey Woods.
At its new location, the new high school will be the first to be built in that area of Woodbridge since the early 1970s. The closest high schools to the site are Woodbridge Senior and Gar-Field high schools, both of which were built in the 1970s.
The school division is opening its newest high school, Gainesville High School, this August. It is being built behind Jiffy Lube Live on University Boulevard in Gainesville.
Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School opened along Va. 234 in the mid-county area in 2016. Prior to that, Patriot High School opened in Nokesville in 2011.
It’s not clear why the school division switched gears on the location for the site of the new high school, but it has always been planned to relieve expected overcrowding in eastern Prince William County high schools.
School division officials could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday evening.
This is a developing news story. Stay with Prince William Times.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.