Supervisor Peter Candland announced on Saturday his resignation effective Dec. 16, saying his "ability to serve on the Board of County Supervisors has been greatly diminished" as a result of a recent opinion from Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth saying Candland should not vote Tuesday on an update of the county’s comprehensive plan or on any other land-use decisions regarding data centers throughout the county.
Candland’s announcement came via a news release from his office. It said Candland emailed his constituents earlier Saturday to inform them he planned to step down. Candland, a Republican, has represented the Gainesville District since 2012.
In November 2021, Candland announced he was reluctantly joining his western Prince William County neighbors in signing a contract to sell his family’s home and property to one of the data center developers pursuing the “Prince William Digital Gateway,” a controversial effort to open 2,139 acres in the county’s “rural crescent” to new data center development.
At the time, Candland said he personally was opposed to siting data centers in the rural area but at the same time did not want to live amid what he called “a sea of data centers.”
Candland’s decision was controversial and prompted an effort to recall him from office, which began last summer. An effort to collect signatures on a recall petition to present to a judge, as required by Virginia law, was still underway, with volunteers planning to collect signatures later Saturday during the Nokesville parade.
In his announcement, Candland said he had just received a new opinion from Ashworth on Friday, Dec. 9 regarding how he should proceed on the upcoming Tuesday, Dec. 13 vote on the "Pathway to 2040" comprehensive plan update. Candland said Ashworth advised him that he should not vote either on the comprehensive plan update or any data centers under consideration anywhere in the county.
Candland’s announcement said that although he “does not agree with the entire opinion,” he believes it is in his constituents’ best interests that he resign.
“Although I do not agree with the entire opinion of Ms. Ashworth and believe I would be able to participate in these votes without prejudice, I must abide by her opinion as she is the duly elected chief law enforcement officer for Prince William County,” Candland said in a statement.
“With her new opinion, my ability to serve on the Board of County Supervisors has been greatly diminished. While I could continue as supervisor in a more limited role and still get many positive things accomplished, I do not feel this would be in the best interests of the citizens of the Gainesville District,” he added.
Candland went on to thank his supporters for sticking by him through the digital gateway controversy.
Without Candland’s vote, the board approved a comprehensive plan amendment underlying the digital gateway plan on Wednesday, Nov. 2, after an all-night and often heated public hearing.
The supervisors' vote to approve the digital gateway CPA does not mean the new data centers are imminent. The development is now the subject of three rezoning applications seeking to develop the first 1,600 acres of the 2,139-acre corridor. At the same time, the supervisors’ digital gateway vote is being challenged by two separate lawsuits that were filed last week.
Candland ended his announcement saying “representing the people of Gainesville has been one of the distinct honors of my life.” He also thanked his supporters.
“I want to give a special thank you to those folks who have stood by me and Robyn during the last year. … It reminded us every day that the majority of our community is filled with wonderful people who have tremendous hearts. Your love and generosity will not be forgotten,” he wrote.
This is a developing news story. It will be updated.
(1) comment
Better late than never, Pete.
If possible, the timing of his resignation makes him look even worse. It’s curious that a responsible public servant would:
• Leave his district without representation for over a year
• Resist multiple calls to resign by desperate constituents craving advocacy on a critical land use decision
• Endure a five-month recall effort that is still collecting signatures to oust him
• Then resign shortly after the most consequential decision he might have influenced has already been decided
His supposed reason for resigning was: “a recent decision from Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth saying Candland would not be able to vote Tuesday on the update of the county’s comprehensive plan or on any other land-use decisions regarding data centers throughout the county.” That is theatre of the absurd.
Do you mean he just figured this out? How come his inability to participate in anything else of consequence over the past year didn’t seem to bother him? And why blame Amy Ashworth when it was his own selfish decision that neutered him? And exactly how is the Gainesville District supposed to come up with anyone else by Tuesday to represent them on the Comprehensive Plan?
It’s obvious that he hung around just long enough to protect his personal financial interest in selling out his constituents. That’s Pete. Self Before Service.
At least now Gainesville residents have a chance to elect someone who will actually represent them.
