Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville

wawright
wawright

Better late than never, Pete.

If possible, the timing of his resignation makes him look even worse. It’s curious that a responsible public servant would:

• Leave his district without representation for over a year

• Resist multiple calls to resign by desperate constituents craving advocacy on a critical land use decision

• Endure a five-month recall effort that is still collecting signatures to oust him

• Then resign shortly after the most consequential decision he might have influenced has already been decided

His supposed reason for resigning was: “a recent decision from Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth saying Candland would not be able to vote Tuesday on the update of the county’s comprehensive plan or on any other land-use decisions regarding data centers throughout the county.” That is theatre of the absurd.

Do you mean he just figured this out? How come his inability to participate in anything else of consequence over the past year didn’t seem to bother him? And why blame Amy Ashworth when it was his own selfish decision that neutered him? And exactly how is the Gainesville District supposed to come up with anyone else by Tuesday to represent them on the Comprehensive Plan?

It’s obvious that he hung around just long enough to protect his personal financial interest in selling out his constituents. That’s Pete. Self Before Service.

At least now Gainesville residents have a chance to elect someone who will actually represent them.

