UPDATED: Prince William County Schools Superintendent Steven Walts will retire when his contract runs out at the end of the upcoming school year, the Prince William Times has confirmed this morning.
Walts made the announcement via email to school board members, a school board member said via text message.
Walts also appeared Thursday via a video connection during the school division's annual Equity and Excellence in Education conference, an annual professional development event that was held virtually this year.
Walts' appeared on video with his wife, Kathleen, their teenage daughter and the family's two dogs to make the announcement, according to a source close to the school division.
An official announcement from Walts and the school division is forthcoming, according to Diana Gulotta, school division spokeswoman.
Walts' announcement of his retirement comes at difficult time for the school division and Walts personally. The school division is preparing to begin the school year on Sept. 8 with nearly 100% virtual instruction through the first quarter due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Walts and the Prince William County School Board are also being sued for $2.3 million in a defamation of character lawsuit filed in July by Ryan Sawyers, a former school board chairman who resigned in February 2018.
The lawsuit stems from a video Walts made in May announcing he was suspending his Twitter account amid allegations his use of the account to send private messages to students was a violation of the school division's social media policy.
The school board hired two firms to investigate the allegations and heard a report on the findings in July. The school board has yet to release any information about the investigation or its findings.
The school board also met in July to review Walts' performance over the last school year but did not take a vote on his contract, which was set to expire at the end of this school year.
Walts made a public attempt to extend his contract in June 2019, but that effort failed in a 4-4 tie vote.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.