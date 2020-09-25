Gov. Ralph Northam and First Lady Pam Northam tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Friday morning news release.
On Wednesday, they were “notified that a member of the governor’s official residence staff, who works closely within the couple’s living quarters, had developed symptoms and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19,” the release read.
Both the governor and his wife were tested on Thursday afternoon and the results came back positive. Northam is experiencing no symptoms, while Pam Northam is experiencing mild symptoms, according to the release.
The couple plans to isolate for the next 10 days, consistent with guidelines from the Virginia Department of Health and federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The governor is in constant contact with his cabinet and staff and will fulfill his duties from the Executive Mansion,” according to the release.
“As I’ve been reminding Virginians throughout this crisis, COVID-19 is very real and very contagious,” Northam said in a statement.
“The safety and health of our staff and close contacts is of utmost importance to Pam and me, and we are working closely with the Department of Health to ensure that everyone is well taken care of.”
