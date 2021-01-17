How to register for the vaccine waiting list:

Limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine has prompted the Prince William Health District to stop making new appointments for vaccinations.

Instead, the health district is asking residents who are now eligible for vaccines -- those in groups 1a and 1b -- to register for the waiting list.

Online: To register online click here. Residents must have their own email address to register. For example, a couple that uses the same email address cannot register for vaccines with the same address. They must make a new email address.

Prince William Health District information phone line: 703-872-7759 Available for those who lack a computer, internet access or have questions. The line is now open Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 19, the line will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Email contact: PWHDEPR@vdh.virginia.gov

Who’s eligible for the waiting list: