As new COVID-19 cases reported in the Prince William Health District soared to unprecedented highs Sunday, local officials had bad news to share about local distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. A nationwide shortage in supply will likely mean a weeks-long delay in shots for those who don’t already have an appointment for a vaccination.
According to Prince William Health District memo sent to elected officials Sunday morning and obtained by the Prince William Times, the health district has filled its available appointments for vaccinations through mid-February, and is now creating a waiting list for eligible residents who contact them to register for a vaccination.
And due to limited supply of the vaccine from the federal government, which Virginia officials detailed Saturday, “it will likely be weeks before [residents] are contacted to schedule an available appointment” for the vaccine, the memo said.
“If the health district receives additional vaccines, then this timeframe will change,” the memo said.
The new form – which will allow residents to get on the waiting list if they are eligible -- is available here. The health district’s previous form will redirect new registrants to the new form, the memo said.
“People will be asked a series of questions to determine their eligibility, and if they meet the criteria, they will be added to the wait list and contacted in the order in which they signed up once appointments become available,” the memo said.
Meanwhile, the local health district has received only one-fifth of the vaccinations it requested for the following week, according to Kathy Stewart, spokeswoman for the Prince William Health District.
It’s not clear how many vaccines that number represents, however, because the health district declined to say how many shots were requested.
New cases soar
Meanwhile, the Prince William Health District reported a record-shattering 1,508 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. That’s more than triple the 428 cases reported on Saturday, Jan. 16, which was also a record.
It’s not yet known, however, if the numbers reflect a huge increase in new cases or if they are the result in a reporting backlog, Stewart said.
The state is transitioning to a new reporting system, which might also be a reason for the unusually large numbers on Sunday, Jan. 17.
The cases include 1,356 new cases reported in Prince William County, 141 reported in Manassas and 11 reported in Manassas Park, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The rate of infection per capita reported in Prince William County and the City of Manassas soared in connection with the unusually high number of new cases.
Prince William County is now reporting a rate of 97.4 cases per 100,000 residents, while Manassas is reporting a rate of 97.4. Manassas Park, however, has maintained a relatively low rate per capita of 40.4.
Prince William County’s percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests, however, actually fell in the last 24 hours to 17.6%, down from 18.3% on Saturday.
The number suggests that there was also a large number of new tests reported in conjunction with the new cases.
The cases have been reported according to ZIP codes and show exponential increases across Prince William County when compared with the average numbers of cases reported daily last week.
In Prince William Health District’s hardest hit ZIP codes, the number of cases reported in the last 24 hours showed nearly a five-fold increase from the average number of daily cases reported last week.
For example, Woodbridge ZIP code 22193 reported an average of 58 new cases a day last week but reported 259 new cases on Sunday.
The same is true for ZIP codes that have seen lower numbers of COVID-19 cases. For example, Gainesville ZIP code 20155 generally reports about 16 cases a day but reported 101 on Sunday.
“There has been a surge,” Stewart said in an email Sunday. “This situation still is being investigated. So until then, we don't know exactly what the reasons are, but we know in part it is a backlog in cases being reported because of a new system the state is using.”
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.