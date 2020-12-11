As Prince William County schools continue to allow some in-person instruction despite its "highest risk" COVID-19 metrics, Fauquier County joined Loudoun County Friday in reverting to all virtual instruction starting next week.
Fauquier County schools will revert to all virtual instruction starting Monday because of rising levels of COVID-19 spread in their community, according to a school division announcement.
Fauquier County is the second Northern Virginia school division in as many days to revert to all-virtual instruction because of the latest surge of COVID-19 cases. Loudoun County schools made a similar announcement Thursday.
“Due to the rising level of community spread of COVID-19 and workforce concerns, all Fauquier County Public School students will return to an all-virtual learning model beginning Monday, Dec. 14, and lasting through Thursday, Dec. 17,” Fauquier County school division spokeswoman Tara Helkowski tweeted Friday.
The move will effectively shut down in-person instruction at all of Fauquier County’s 20 schools through winter break, which begins on Monday, Dec. 18 for students and ends on Tuesday, Jan. 5. School is scheduled to resume on Wednesday, Jan. 6.
The school division had been allowing its nearly 12,000 students to attend schools on a hybrid schedule – with two days a week in class and three days a week of virtual instruction – since schools re-opened for in-person learning on Nov. 9.
Fauquier County’s COVID-19 metrics as expressed in the CDC’s “Indicators for Dynamic School Decision-Making” show COVID-19 rising in Fauquier County.
The numbers are not as high as Prince William County’s COVID-19 metrics, however.
The Fauquier County school division has reported 23 cases – but no outbreaks – since schools opened for in-person learning on Nov. 9.
Several new COVID-19 cases were reported in Fauquier County schools on Thursday, Dec. 10, including one involving a staff member at Greenville Elementary; another involving a student at Liberty High; and one involving a staff member at Grace Miller Elementary.
All three schools have logged previous cases, with Grace Miller Elementary reporting four in the past four days, according to school division records.
Other cases were reported on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Ritchie Elementary School, involving a staff member, and at Fauquier High School, which has so far reported seven cases.
