Political strategist and former news reporter Deshundra Jefferson won a major upset in Tuesday's primary election, defeating incumbent Ann Wheeler to win the Democratic nomination to run for chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors in November.
Jefferson, 47, of Montclair, won more than 52% percent of the more than 25,000 votes cast in the countywide contest, according to still unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections.
Jefferson garnered 13,135 votes to Wheeler's 11,993, a difference of 1,142 votes, according to state results.
Jefferson will go on to compete in the Nov. 7 general election against Jeanine Lawson, who won Tuesday's contest for the GOP nomination with 81% of the vote.
“I am in shock. I am surprised,” Jefferson said in an interview from her Montclair home, where she hosted just a few supporters to watch the results come in Tuesday night.
“I knew this would be a hard race. I was up against a well-funded candidate with deep ties to the community,” she said.
Jefferson attributed her win to her focus on what she said were the main issues in the Democratic race for the county’s top elected post, which she said were “overdevelopment” and taxes.
“Development was a big one,” Jefferson said of issues voters cared most about in the race. “But also taxes. … People feel like it’s becoming harder for them to live comfortably in Prince William County.
Jefferson is a staunch opponent of the Prince William Digital Gateway, which proposes 28 to 34 new data centers on about 1,600 acres north of Manassas National Battlefield Park.
Jefferson said she also opposes other proposed data center projects, including the controversial Devlin Technology Park. That development proposes seven to 11 data centers on about 270 acres near Chris Yung Elementary School near Devlin and Linton Hall roads in Bristow. The land is currently zoned residential.
Keo Zedaya, of Bristow, said she voted for Deshundra Jefferson “to make sure data centers pay their fair share of taxes.”
Zedaya, who voted at Chris Yung Elementary, said that while she thinks Ann Wheeler did a good job with the county’s budget, she says she is concerned about rising taxes and worries that the Devlin Technology Park, which is planned to be built near her home, will make the neighborhood’s electric bills go up.
Eric Eingorn, 39, also a resident of Bristow, said he “came out to vote against Ann Wheeler because of the data centers."
“Deshundra (Jefferson) got my vote,” he said. Eingorn said he usually votes Democratic and has been disappointed with Wheeler’s leadership because of the proliferation of data centers in Western Prince William.
“I feel Western Prince William County was sold out for the benefit of Eastern Prince William County,” he said, adding: “I hope Deshundra will stop future projects before it gets worse here.”
Woodbridge resident Jordan McCray voted at Enterprise Elementary for Deshundra Jefferson.
“I really like her attention on reducing taxes for everyday people by taxing data centers,” McCray said. “We all want reduced taxes, but how we do it is important.”
Jill Palermo and Cher Muzyk contributed to this report. Reach the writers at news@fauquier.com
