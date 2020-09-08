The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted 5-3 Tuesday to endorse the Va. 28 bypass, reversing course after unanimously rejecting the $300 million road project at their Aug. 4 meeting.
All five Democrats on the board voted to endorse the 28 bypass while the board’s three Republicans voted against it.
The motion to endorse the project was made by Supervisor Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac. The matter was not on the agenda nor formally publicized ahead of Tuesday’s meeting.
Democrats stressed the vote does not mean the county will ultimately build the bypass but rather that the option will remain on the table as the county evaluates both the bypass and the possibility of widening the existing Va. 28 through Manassas and Manassas Park.
The proposed bypass would extend Godwin Drive in Manassas to create a new, four-lane road between the West Gate and Loch Lomond residential subdivisions to reconnect with Va. 28 at the Fairfax County line.
The road will result in the taking of at least 54 homes and the partial taking of about 18 more in its path. It would also traverse wetlands and the floodplain along Flat Branch Creek.
The board’s vote allows the county’s transportation department to begin the design process for the bypass, which will take around two years to complete, according to Ric Canizales, director of the county’s transportation department.
Democratic supervisors appeared to reconsider their initial denial of the bypass project after Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall, who also serves as chair of the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority, told the board they risked losing millions in NVTA funding by abandoning the bypass in favor of widening the existing Va. 28.
The county was awarded $89 million in NVTA funding for the bypass project, but Randall said it was possible and even “probable” that a proposal to widen the existing Va. 28 from four lanes to six would not “score” as highly on the NVTA’s evaluation process as the bypass did.
On Aug. 4, the board voted unanimously to reject the bypass and endorse the widening, which is so far estimated to cost about $400 million. That vote came after numerous residents whose homes could be impacted by the bypass spoke in opposition to the project.
The bypass will run through the Coles Magisterial District, which is represented by Supervisor Yesli Vega (R). Vega remains opposed to the project because of its impacts to residents and the wetlands the road would traverse. Supervisors Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, and Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, joined Vega in voting against the bypass.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.