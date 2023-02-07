Only subscribers with PAID Print or E-Edition subscriptions please enter here to gain access. If you are not already a Paid subscriber do not go through this portal. Please return to the subscription page to purchase one of our offers. Thank you!
The proposed Devlin Technology Park: If approved by the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, the plan would allow up 14 data centers on 270 acres near Linton Hall and Devlin roads in Bristow. Data centers have already been approved on the adjacent Hunter property.
Ahead of a tonight’s vote on a request to rezone a large swath of land in Bristow for a controversial data center project, at least one member of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors’ Democratic majority is expressing doubts.
Supervisor Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan, said Tuesday morning he has “a lot of outstanding concerns” about the proposed rezoning which, if approved, would allow up to 14 new data centers on 270 acres near Devlin and Linton Hall roads that is currently zoned residential.
The area proposed for the data center development, known as the “Devlin Technology Park,” directly abuts Chris Yung Elementary School and is in the vicinity of several neighborhoods, including Amberleigh Station, Silver Leaf Estates, Lanier Farms, Sheffield Manor, Crossman’s Creek and Victory Lakes.
“I've been very skeptical of data center development in this particular area, especially in such close proximity to homes and schools and community-facing retail,” Boddye said in an interview Tuesday morning. “Unless there are significant changes made to this project, I'm not inclined to support it.”
The rezoning, which is on the agenda for the Prince William Board of County Supervisors’ meeting at 7:30 p.m. tonight, Tuesday, Feb. 7, has engendered intense opposition from area residents. Opponents have organized a 5 p.m. protest outside the James J. McCoart Administration Building, along Prince William Parkway, and will hold a press conference ahead of the meeting.
During a townhall meeting on the project held at Chris Yung Elementary School last Thursday, Feb. 2, Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, who represents the area, said she would appeal to her fellow supervisors – and especially Boddye – to vote against the project.
Lawson told the Prince William Times last week that the project does not have her support because of its impacts on nearby neighborhoods. Lawson has called on developer Stanley Martin to reduce the size and number of the data center buildings and increase the distance between the residential property lines and the proposed data centers. At present, the rezoning application calls for only 100-foot setbacks.
Boddye was the only supervisor to vote against a rezoning and comprehensive plan amendment in September 2021 that greenlighted a new data center campus on part of the nearby “Hunter property.” At that time, the supervisors approved data centers for 196 acres behind Amberleigh Station and Silver Leaf Estates. The area is adjacent to another 262 acres that were included in Prince William County’s Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District, where data centers are allowed by right.
At the Feb. 2 townhall meeting, Lawson said she believes Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, will also vote against the Devlin Technology Park rezoning. Vega voted against a comprehensive plan amendment tied to the Prince William Digital Gateway, a controversial data center corridor slated for about 2,100 acres adjacent to the Manassas National Battlefield Park and in the former rural crescent.
But because the county board currently has only seven members – instead of the usual eight – only four votes are needed to approve the Devlin project instead of the usual five.
The eighth seat is empty due to the December resignation of former supervisor Pete Candland who left due to conflict-of-interest issues. Candland signed a contract to sell his own home and land to a data center developer involved in the PW Digital Gateway about a year before he resigned.
The board’s five Democratic supervisors, who have the majority on the eight-member board, voted in favor of the PW Digital Gateway project last November as well as other data center rezonings over their last three years in office.
But it was not immediately clear Tuesday morning how the four other Democrats – Board Chair Ann Wheeler (At Large), and Supervisors Victor Angry (Neabsco), Andrea Bailey (Potomac) and Margaret Franklin (Woodbridge) – lean on the Devlin Technology Park. None responded to emails from the Prince William Times last week seeking comment their positions regarding the rezoning.
The area at issue is part of what has long been referred to as the “Hunter property.” When the board granted a rezoning for data centers in the area in 2021, they did so in part because a portion of the property – about 260 acres – had already been included in the county’s Data Center Opportunity Overlay District. The overlay district is an area of about 10,000 acres in western Prince William County where data centers are allowed by right, meaning they do not require approval by the county board.
Before that 2021 vote, housing developer Stanley Martin won a rezoning in 2020 to build up to 516 single-family homes on the 270-acre parcel that is the subject of tonight’s rezoning vote.
In early 2022, Stanley Martin filed a request with the county to allow the area to be rezoned for data centers.
The plan remains unpopular with area residents. More than 150 people turned out to a series of meetings Stanley Martin held in the last week of January to explain the project’s benefits as well as its promises to mitigate the impacts of the data centers on nearby residents.
But residents were not convinced. Several expressed concerns that the rezoning would industrialize a residential area. The plan allows up to 14 data centers as tall as 80 feet with an additional 15 feet of rooftop mechanical equipment. Many also voiced worries about data center noise and the general disruption of years of construction work that will require blasting of the area’s rocky landscape.
In its rezoning application, Stanley Martin is pledging that the future data centers will keep their noise under the county’s noise ordinance limits or face a county zoning violation, which carries a maximum $5,000 fine.
Both Lawson and opposing residents have said they doubt the county would have the ability to enforce such a promise, even if it is written into the rezoning’s legally binding proffer agreement.
During the Thursday, Feb. 2 town hall meeting, Lawson said she asked Stanley Martin representatives how the proffer regarding noise limits would be enforced. “’Is there like a noise SWAT team? Like the Ghostbusters?’” Lawson said she asked the developers. “Because there isn’t.”
