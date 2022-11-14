 Skip to main content
BREAKING: 3 UVA football players killed in mass shooting; Suspect is in custody, police say

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, the suspect in a late Sunday night mass shooting in Charlottesville that killed three University of Virginia football players and left two students injured, one critically, has been arrested and is in police custody, according to officials.
