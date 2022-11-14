BREAKING: 3 UVA football players killed in mass shooting; Suspect is in custody, police say

UPDATED: Three University of Virginia football players were killed late Sunday night in a shooting at a campus parking garage. The suspect, a fellow student, was arrested in Henrico County, about 80 miles away from Charlottesville, just before 11 a.m. Monday, according to police.
A press conference at the Charlottesville campus Monday morning was interrupted at about 11:14 a.m. with the news that the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, had been found and arrested.
Jones was arrested in a residential area outside Richmond. He was taken into custody without incident by Henrico County police in the 5700 block of Edgelawn Street, according to a news release issued by the department.
The shootings prompted a campus-wide lockdown that lasted for about 12 hours.
Before announcing Jones' arrest, Longo said police had conducted an "exhaustive, building to building" search for Jones and had determined he was no longer in the area.
Shortly before Jones' arrest was announced, UVA President Jim Ryan and other officials reported that the shootings occurred as students were returning from a class field trip to see a play in Washington, D.C. Gunshots were reported inside a parking garage on Culbreth Road, about a half mile from the UVA lawn and Rotunda, just before 10:30 p.m., officials said.
The three UVA Cavaliers football players killed in were Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry, Ryan said.
Two of the victims' bodies were found on a school charter bus, UVA officials said.
Two other students were injured in the shooting. One is in critical condition, the other in good condition, Ryan said.
Perry, 22, a junior, was a linebacker and defensive end for the Cavaliers. Perry came to the University of Virginia from South Florida, according to the UVA sports website.
According to Perry's Twitter page, he is a graduate of the Gulliver Preparatory School in Miami, Florida.
Davis Jr., also a junior, was a wide receiver for the team. He was from Dorchester, S.C., according to the UVA sports website.
Chandler was also a junior and a wide receiver. He transferred to UVA from the University of Wisconsin and graduated from high school in Huntersville, N.C., according to the UVA sports website.
During the news conference, Longo said Jones, the suspect, came to the attention of the UVA Office of Student Affairs' threat assessment team in September 2022 after "a third party," someone without a connection to the university, reported that Jones said he had a gun.
The person who made the report said they did not see the gun, Longo said.
The threat assessment office followed up with an investigation that included questioning Jones' roommate, who reported not being aware of the gun, Longo said.
The police chief also said Jones was involved in “a prior criminal incident involving a concealed weapon violation that occurred outside the city of Charlottesville in February 2021."
The university filed administrative charges but the case was still pending when Jones allegedly gunned down his classmates Sunday night, according to the Washington Post.
Jones was also listed as being part of the University of Virginia Cavaliers football team, according to the team website, although he did not appear in any games in 2018, it says.
Jones graduated from Petersburg High School, where he was a linebacker and a running back, earning honorable mention all-conference honors as a high school senior, according to a biography posted on the UVA sports website.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.