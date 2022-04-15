shooting at carnival beside Gar-Field High School

Police responded in force to a carnival beside Gar-Field High School in Woodbridge Friday night after a shooting left one person injured.

 by John Calhoun

UPDATED: One person was shot at the carnival near Gar-Field High School Friday night, according to Prince William County police.

The victim was flown to an area hospital via helicopter.

Neither the age of the victim nor the severity of their injuries has been released.

It's not clear whether police have anyone in custody in connection with the shooting. Investigators on the scene found shell casings on the ground outside the school.

Photo_News_carnival shooting_.jpg

Police mark shell casings found on the ground outside Gar-Field High School after one person was shot Friday night during a carnival next to the school.

Police established a parent reunification area at Christ Chapel Church, located across from Gar-Field H.S. at 13909 Smoketown Road, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, police spokesman.   

Multiple police officers and fire and rescue officials began responding to the carnival, located beside the high school on Smoketown Road in Woodbridge, at about 9:30 p.m. Friday, April 15.

Police briefly shut down Smoketown Road near Prince William Parkway but had reopened the road shortly after 10 p.m.

Police had "secured" the scene as of 10:05 p.m., Perok said.

This is a breaking news report. It will be updated.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.