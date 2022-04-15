UPDATED: One person was shot at the carnival near Gar-Field High School Friday night, according to Prince William County police.
The victim was flown to an area hospital via helicopter.
Neither the age of the victim nor the severity of their injuries has been released.
It's not clear whether police have anyone in custody in connection with the shooting. Investigators on the scene found shell casings on the ground outside the school.
Police established a parent reunification area at Christ Chapel Church, located across from Gar-Field H.S. at 13909 Smoketown Road, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, police spokesman.
*INCIDENT: #Shooting | #Woodbridge;#PWCPD is investigating a shooting at the carnival located at Gar-Field HS in Woodbridge. One victim with gunshot wound being flown out. Unknown age or nature of injuries at this time. Officers are on scene and the area is secure. More to come. pic.twitter.com/cDIB8MZ6FM— Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) April 16, 2022
Multiple police officers and fire and rescue officials began responding to the carnival, located beside the high school on Smoketown Road in Woodbridge, at about 9:30 p.m. Friday, April 15.
Police briefly shut down Smoketown Road near Prince William Parkway but had reopened the road shortly after 10 p.m.
Police had "secured" the scene as of 10:05 p.m., Perok said.
This is a breaking news report. It will be updated.
