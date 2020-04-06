A 14-year-old boy was arrested Saturday after a stabbing in Manassas, police said.
Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, April 4, officers responded to the 10000 block of Barrington Park Circle for a report of a stabbing, Manassas City Police Department spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said in a news release.
The police investigation determined that the victims, an adult woman and man, were involved in an argument, and the suspect, identified as a 14-year-old Manassas boy, “intervened resulting in both victims being stabbed,” police said in the news release.
The victims were flown to a local area hospital. The man sustained critical life-threatening injuries and the woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said in the news release.
The teen suspect was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and taken into custody, police said.
