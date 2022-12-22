Photo_News_Boxes of Basics_Main.jpg

Boxes of Basics founder and executive director Sarah Tyndall with Brian Johnson, pastor of Haymarket Church. The nonprofit, based in Old Town Manassas, provided 1,000 local kids with full, seasonal wardrobes this year. 

Donated items selected for each child are wrapped and decorated with cute labels for delivery. Each box includes a book, a dental-care kit and a personal note. 
Every inch of Boxes of Basics’ home base in Old Town Manassas is stocked with well-organized items that make curating boxes for kids easy for volunteers.
Each box includes an entire seasonal wardrobe of donated new and gently used clothing, including socks, shoes, underwear, pajamas and a jacket. 
Boxes of Basics programming director Sally Crockett, left, and Sarah Tyndall, the nonprofit's executive director.
Boxes of Basics volunteer Marian Patey
