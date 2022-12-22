’Tis the season for giving, not just of gifts, but of time and support for the community. Giving is a year-round pursuit for Boxes of Basics, a newer Manassas-area nonprofit focused on ensuring local children have full, seasonal wardrobes of good, quality clothing.
Founder and executive director Sarah Tyndall, of Bristow, started Boxes of Basics in her basement in 2018. The organization has since moved into a home in Old Town Manassas where volunteers work daily to hand select new and slightly used clothing items for individual children who are referred by local schools, social service agencies, churches and other trusted third parties.
After items are gathered, volunteers carefully wrap each outfit in white paper and compile them in sturdy white boxes.
“When a child receives their Box of Basics, we want them to feel like they are opening a gift!” Tyndall said.
It’s easy to spot Boxes of Basics, which is located at 9323 West St. in Old Town Manassas. It’s the white house with the banner, festive wreath and a porch overflowing with boxes and bags of donated kids’ clothing.
Given the layout of the home, it’s easy for volunteers to curate the boxes. The space is well organized, with clothing sizes clearly labeled and organized by type.
The floors are separated by gender, and one room houses coats, books and dental kits. The kitchen is used for shoe storage. The clothes are arranged by size, season and type; all are new or in gently used condition. Only underwear, socks and shoes are required to be new.
Volunteers are given a form with each child’s age, size and a few individual preferences. Boxes are packed with a variety of outfits for school, dressy occasions and play. Each child also receives a jacket, shoes, socks and pajamas.
Long tables equipped with white paper and colorful labels make wrapping the outfits fun. After the wardrobes are packaged, volunteers include an age-appropriate book and dental kit, along with a non-religious note of well wishes.
In 2021, Boxes of Basics helped 450 kids. This year, it delivered 1,000 to local children as of mid-December.
“The need is so overwhelming,” says Tyndall. “We got 80 requests in two days,” she said in early December.
The house is being lent to Boxes of Basics rent-free from Trinity Episcopal Church. Boxes of Basics is not affiliated with the church or any religious organization directly; they do, however, work with churches to provide clothing to children in need.
“We don’t determine a child’s eligibility ourselves,” explained program director Sally Crockett. To be deemed eligible, the child(ren) are referred but never meet anyone from the nonprofit.
“We trust our referring partners implicitly,” says Crockett, the only paid employee. Boxes of Basics is otherwise run by volunteers such as Marian Patey, a retired Fairfax County public school teacher.
Patey taught theater at Chantilly High School for 25 years and recalls what it was like when students were bullied because of what they wore.
“Kids are so mean sometimes,” she said. They notice when other kids “wear the same outfits over and over because they can’t afford anything else.”
Patey said she loves putting the outfits together in the boxes: “It’s like putting on a show again,” she says.
“It’s all about honoring the kids,” says Brian Johnson, pastor of Haymarket Church. Johnson has helped Tyndall “since ground zero, in her basement,” he said.
Johnson said he immediately loved the concept when Tyndall presented him the box.
“I was impressed,” he recalled. It’s not just about the clothes—the kids are opening a gift and “being shown that they’re loved and honored” when they open the package, he added.
The package is also functional, said Tyndall. “In one instance, there was a single mom with four kids living in a motel. That white box was the kids’ dresser.”
The nonprofit has been able to help a variety of families, from refugees to those who are low-income or recently homeless, says Erica Herrera, a school social worker at both Tyler and Victory elementary schools. The clothes are high quality and on trend. They’re wrapped very sweetly with stickers, and volunteers drops items off at childrens’ schools, which is super convenient, Herrera noted.
“The clothes fit with what other kids are wearing. Even for middle schoolers who just want to fit in,” she added.
Herrera said she gets 20 to 30 boxes a year for her students and typically gets a box within a week of requesting assistance.
“It’s such an incredible resource and blessing to the families I work with. … There’s nothing else like it around here,” she said. “I cannot say enough about how wonderful they are.”
Johnson said he also loves that both the east and west sides of Prince William County are served through Boxes of Basics. The nonprofit also assists children in the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park and hopes to serve as a model to other communities.
Partnerships with corporations are also underway, says Crockett, noting that they recently teamed with Bomba socks.
Those who want to help can visit the Boxes of Basics Facebook page https://boxesofbasics.org/volunteer-opportunities for more information about donations, deliveries, group volunteer opportunities and more. Children ages 10 and up can volunteer with Boxes of Basics as long their adult remains onsite for supervision.
Donations are accepted at 9323 West St. in Old Town Manassas and permanent drop-off locations throughout the county, including the Haymarket Police Station, Gainesville Pharmacy, Teachables Educational Supply and more.
Reach Sondra Anzalone at news@fauquier.com
