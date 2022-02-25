Both Woodbridge, Potomac Shores are being considered for new Washington Commanders stadium, officials say

Three sites in Northern Virginia are being considered for a proposed new stadium and commercial complex for the Washington Commanders, including two in Prince William County, according to a Feb. 25 report from WUSA 9.
The television news station said it acquired documents titled “Washington Football Team Master Plan Workshop” dated “12.22.2021” that outlined three options for a Northern Virginia stadium complex: one at Potomac Shores in Dumfries, another near Telegraph Road in Woodbridge and a third in Sterling, in Loudoun County.
All three sites include plans for a 700,000-square-foot, 16-acre stadium, outdoor and indoor training facilities and team offices, a 14,000-seat amphitheater, hotels and a conference center, residential buildings and mixed-used retail including nightlife, the report said.
State Sen. Scott Surovell, D-36th, confirmed the accuracy of the WUSA 9 report on Friday, Feb. 25, telling Prince William Times he has reviewed plans for a potential stadium at all three sites.
Surovell said a stadium in either Woodbridge or Dumfries “would be a game-changer for eastern Prince William County,” noting that the area currently "lacks entertainment amenities.” He said the football stadium would likely be accompanied by an amphitheater on par with Jiffy Lube Live or Merriwether Post Pavilion.
Both Prince William County sites are proposed near major roadways – Interstate 95 and U.S. 1 -- but currently have no public transit access.
Potomac Shores is 9-year-old community approved for up to 4,000 residences that is under construction just north of Dumfries and about 25 miles south of Washington D.C. A VRE rail station is planned for the community and was previously slated for a 2023 opening, although construction has been delayed several times.
The Woodbridge site is part of “The Landing” small area plan, a 737-acre area north of Potomac Mills Mall near the Horner Road Park and Ride Lot. It was one of three sites examined by state officials in 2021 for a future Metro rail stop should the state decide to extend Metro to the county.
If either site is selected, it will still require the backing of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, who have the final say in local land-use matters, Surovell said.
Prince William County Board Chair Ann Wheeler, D-at-large, declined to comment on whether she supports the idea. But she told Prince William Times on Friday: “I can see why the team would want to locate in Prince William County given our proximity to 95, our large fan base and our excellent workforce.”
The Washington Commanders lease at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, expires in 2027.
The Virginia General Assembly is currently considering legislation that would create a Football Stadium Authority that would allow the sale of bonds to support the construction of the new stadium. Those bonds would then be paid off by revenue generated by the stadium and surrounding development.
The Virginia House of Delegates and the Virginia Senate are considering different football stadium authority proposals, and it remains unclear what the legislation will look like when it heads to Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) for approval later in the session.
Surovell said the Senate’s version of the stadium authority would generate an estimated $1.8 billion in state tax revenue and $1.8 billion in local tax revenues over a 30-year period.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
