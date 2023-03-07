South Sudan is nearly 7,000 miles from Bealeton, but seniors in Tiffany Davenport’s English classes at Liberty High School are determined to raise $15,000 by May to build a well there to help provide access to clean drinking water.
The seniors are passionate about their cause, and it shows. They already have raised $6,500 through donations, T-shirt sales and more. Their goal is to raise the rest by May, when they graduate.
“I wanted to do it because I noticed how fortunate I am every single day,” said Cody France, 17, a student working on Project Liberty Well. “Whenever I see other people that don’t have anything, I feel bad,” France said. “So, when this came up, I was like, ‘I gotta do it’ because I feel like that’s my part.”
After getting approval for the fundraiser from her department chair, buy-in from her students and the go-ahead from school administrators, Davenport got the fundraiser off and running with her students in the fall. Other students at LHS, including the Black Student Union, and even students at other schools, like Marshall Middle School, are helping with the effort to pay for a well in South Sudan.
Senior Virginia Grace Smith was among the students who presented the project to school administrators for approval. That part was hard. “I’ve never really done public speaking,” she said. “It was really scary, but it was nice to be there and talk about something we all worked so hard on.
“I’ve never been with a teacher or a class that has been so passionate about something,” Smith said.
Davenport’s students formed the nonprofit Project Liberty Well and took on the roles of managers, supervisors, and marketing and social-media specialists. Some are on a liaison team charged with contacting businesses for donations. Students are learning skills they will need long after they graduate, Davenport said.
“I am keeping my fingers crossed that we can make this happen,” Davenport said. “I am really proud of how much we’ve done so far,” she said.
The next fundraisers are spirit nights at a couple of restaurants. In addition, students involved with Project Liberty Well will hold a car show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Liberty High School.
Project Liberty Well came to be after Davenport’s students read Linda Sue Park’s short novel, “A Long Walk to Water,” the intersecting stories of two 11-year-olds, one fictional and one real. The fictional Nya walks eight hours every day to fetch dirty pond water for her family. The book’s theme is perseverance.
The other child is Salva Dut, who went on to found the humanitarian nonprofit aimed at helping an estimated 5 million people in South Sudan who live without daily access to safe water and sanitation services.
After reading the book, students dug into the background of Sudan, the lack of access to clean water and how girls there are often unable to go to school because they must shoulder the responsibility of getting water, no matter how dirty or how far away, for their families.
Something clicked for the students. Davenport keeps water bottles in her room for students, which gives her a chance to talk about the differences between her students’ lives and those of young people in South Sudan. The LHS students have clean water just steps away, but for many in South Sudan, the closest water isn’t close, and it isn’t clean. It is full of animal waste, and it’s warm and dirty.
“I think it’s been eye-opening to them to see that people don’t have it that easy in other places,” Davenport said.
“I became very passionate about the project because I know a few people that grew up with nothing, no water, no food on the table, and when I saw this project, it brought back those memories, and I just wanted to help the best that I could,” said Brad White, whose role was speaker for the project. He graduated in December but worked on the project when it began during the fall semester.
“I was put in charge of making sure everyone was doing their tasks, then me and three others were tasked with presenting the project (to LHS administrators). I’m very proud with what we’ve accomplished.”
Keller Besso, who also graduated in December but still remembers his time on the project fondly, said, “I hope this fundraiser thrives long after we all graduate.”
Reach Colleen LaMay at clamay@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.