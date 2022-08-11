The Prince William Board of County Supervisors’ Democratic majority will ask the Northern Virginia Regional Commission to conduct a comprehensive study of how three major – and controversial – land-use changes could impact water quality in the Occoquan Reservoir, a source of drinking water for more than 800,000 Northern Virginia residents.
But the supervisors won’t necessarily wait on the results of that study before moving ahead with those land-use votes – a position that has once again sparked criticism from conservation groups and residents fiercely opposed to opening the protected “rural crescent” to data centers.
“Prince William County sits on 43% of the Occoquan watershed and has an outsized responsibility to ensure its preservation and protection from the effects of ill-conceived development activity,” said Kathy Kulick, a leader of the recently formed HOA Roundtable of Prince William County, a coalition representing multiple homeowners’ associations that oppose the Prince William Digital Gateway for its possible impacts on the adjacent Manassas National Battlefield Park, water quality in the Occoquan Reservoir and the new roads it could necessitate, such as a resurrected Bi-County Parkway.
“Narrow-mindedness and a lack of appreciation for the tools available to ensure the health of this precious and unique county resource is heartbreaking,” she added.
Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, has pushed her fellow supervisors for months to slow down the county’s review process, not only for the PW Digital Gateway but also for an update of the county’s comprehensive plan.
Fairfax County Water Authority General Manager Jamie Bain Hedges asked the Prince William Board of County Supervisors back in March to seek a comprehensive study of the impacts of the proposed land-use changes on the Occoquan Reservoir.
Bain asked Prince William to request that the NVRC use its long-standing Occoquan Model computer tool to look at the effects on the reservoir of the Prince William Digital Gateway, a plan to allow data centers on 2,133 acres adjacent to the Manassas National Battlefield Park; a proposed expansion of the county’s data center overlay district, where data centers would be allowed by right; and an update to the county’s comprehensive plan, which would redesignate several areas of the county to accommodate about 20,000 new residences.
All three will add impervious surfaces such as concrete and asphalt to the county’s landscape -- changes that generally result in more pollutants such as phosphorous, nitrogen, sodium and sediments being introduced to the area’s waterways through harmful stormwater runoff. Increasing levels of sodium especially have garnered the region’s attention in recent months because the Fairfax County Water Authority, which cleans and treats the water, lacks the ability to remove sodium. Sodium levels in the Occoquan Reservoir have been elevated in recent years and have more regularly reached levels that can pose threats to those who have certain health conditions.
In response to Bain’s request, Lawson first pushed the board to hold a work session with regional watershed experts and then proposed a resolution to formally ask the NVRC to run its “Occoquan Model” computer tool to better predict the developments’ effects.
Lawson’s resolution called for delaying major land-use votes until the study is complete to better inform the board’s decisions.
“When Fairfax Water [Authority] sent that letter, it really got my attention,” Lawson said during the Aug. 2 supervisors’ meeting. “It is incumbent on the board that we get [these decisions] right, that we don’t make [them] in haste.”
“I don’t understand why we would not take the time to learn what the impacts on the watershed will be when we’re making these very substantial changes in Prince William County’s land use -- and we have experts asking us to,” Lawson added.
But Lawson’s resolution failed for the lack of a second. Then, Supervisor Victor Angry, D-Neabsco, offered a substitute motion that proposed going ahead with the water study but not “holding up” votes on the comprehensive plan update, the PW Digital Gateway or the proposed expansion of the county’s data center opportunity overlay district until the water study is complete.
Angry said he “has no problem with doing the water study” but sees no reason to delay the votes, saying the board has been discussing the changes “since February.”
Board Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, and Supervisor Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac, also chimed in saying they, too, think a study is a good idea. But they agreed the votes didn’t need to wait. “I think we all want a water study. That’s necessary,” Bailey said.
Supervisor Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan, noted that the board shouldn’t hold up long-awaited developments on things embedded in the comprehensive plan update, such as a new affordable dwelling ordinance.
While Boddye was speaking, however, Lawson got up and left the meeting and did not vote on the resolution.
The matter then passed in a 5-0 vote, with the support of only the five Democratic supervisors. Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, had already left the meeting without stating why. Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, could not participate in the discussion because his home is part of the proposed PW Digital Gateway. Candland and his wife are under contract to sell their 5.7 acres to a data center developer for an estimated $1 million an acre if the plan is approved, a situation that has left some of his constituents calling for him to resign from the board or be recalled.
In an interview after the vote, Lawson said she left the meeting because her motion was “hijacked” by the Democratic supervisors, whom she says “don’t care” about the impacts of the land-use changes on the county’s environment or the Occoquan Reservoir.
“They are drunk on power, and they don’t care about the long-term consequences of their land-use decisions,” Lawson said.
The watershed study, she said, “will eventually be run. But it will be run after the land use decisions are made. … They put the cart before the horse intentionally.”
Boddye, however, defended the decision, noting in an interview after the vote that the board would likely still have time to react to the water study’s results before it reviews any rezonings, which would generally come after the comprehensive plan update is approved.
“The comprehensive plan doesn’t rezone anything,” Boddye said. “There probably aren’t going to be any real changes for a couple of years.”
“If the watershed study is done at that time, then staff can really dig in on the data from the water study,” he added.
Still, Boddye acknowledged the board likely won’t have that opportunity for input when it comes to the data center overlay district, which would expand the area where data centers are allowed “by right.” When development is allowed by right, it requires site and building permits, but not reviews by county planning staff nor public hearings and votes by the planning commission and board of supervisors.
The same is true for the PW Digital Gateway, for which two rezoning applications have already been filed. Once the board votes on the rezoning applications and corresponding comprehensive plan amendment for the PW Digital Gateway, which is expected to happen sometime this fall, the supervisors will not be able to go back and change their decision based on the outcome of the watershed study.
“In an ideal world, I would like to see the [the results of the watershed study] first,” before the vote on the PW Digital Gateway, Boddye said. “But I don’t know how the timing of all of that would work out.”
Whatever the timing, the board’s vote in favor of a watershed study now goes to the NVRC, which has recommended that any upcoming study include data inputs not only from Prince William County but also the other jurisdictions in the watershed: Fairfax, Loudoun and Fauquier counties as well as Manassas and Manassas Park.
“Approximately 60% of the watershed is not in Prince William County, and a holistic and comprehensive review of existing and proposed development in the entire watershed should be considered for future model runs to accurately project the impacts of development on the reservoir,” Prince William County Public Works Director Tom Smith said in a July 26 memo to the board.
The NVRC is in the process of updating its computer model to reflect the jurisdictions’ built environments as of 2015, Normand Goulet, an NVRC senior environmental planner, said in an email.
While the NVRC will not require resolutions from the other jurisdictions’ elected bodies to run the study, it will need data on their planned future land uses. It’s not known how long it will take the other jurisdictions to respond to the NVRC’s requests. The study will be discussed by a meeting of NVRC officials on Sept. 12. Once the information is provided, running the study will take six to 12 months, Goulet said.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
(1) comment
All the data centers in contention will be built. 33 disgusting monoliths where trees and creeks used to cover the landscape. But the overseas owners of these centers do not care how they are destroying the future of our county with industrial blight, noise pollution, siltation and salt runoff in our Occoquan. The Board members will leave with their millions and not look back. They are mindless robots without conscience or integrity. The curtain of lies to cover their tracks had been pulled away. We see them for what they are. Political beasts who change parties for more votes and control, candidates who ran on smart growth, ecological tenets; but, they have reneged on every promise. They are the worst excuse for a Board we have ever endured in this county. I say “endured” because we will use the recall, we will use our votes to undo and to mitigate the harm they have done. Common sense and common decency will prevail. The people will win.
