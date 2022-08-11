Photo_News_Water study_Lawson.jpg

Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, opposes opening the rural crescent to data centers. She pushed the board to wait for a study of the developments’ impact on water quality before the board votes on the Prince William Digital Gateway, which is expected sometime this fall.

The Fairfax County Water Authority has expressed concerns that major land-use changes proposed for Prince William County, including opening the rural area to industrial development such as data centers, will pollute area waterways such as Bull Run, a tributary to the reservoir, which supplies drinking water to eastern Fairfax and Prince William counties.
Sharonharvey
Sharonharvey

All the data centers in contention will be built. 33 disgusting monoliths where trees and creeks used to cover the landscape. But the overseas owners of these centers do not care how they are destroying the future of our county with industrial blight, noise pollution, siltation and salt runoff in our Occoquan. The Board members will leave with their millions and not look back. They are mindless robots without conscience or integrity. The curtain of lies to cover their tracks had been pulled away. We see them for what they are. Political beasts who change parties for more votes and control, candidates who ran on smart growth, ecological tenets; but, they have reneged on every promise. They are the worst excuse for a Board we have ever endured in this county. I say “endured” because we will use the recall, we will use our votes to undo and to mitigate the harm they have done. Common sense and common decency will prevail. The people will win.

