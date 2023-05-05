Photo_News_supervisor roundup_Chair_Wheeler.png

Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large

 courtesy
Deshundra Jefferson, of Montclair, is challenging incumbent Chair Ann Wheeler (D) in the June 20 primary for the Democratic nomination for at-large chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, is vying for the Republican nomination in the June 20 primary to run for at-large chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
Ken Knarr, who has signed a contract to sell his land to Compass data centers for the Prince William Digital Gateway, is competing against Supervisor Jeanine Lawson in the June 20 primary for the GOP nomination to run for at-large chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
