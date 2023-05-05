Ann Wheeler, the incumbent chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, raised more than $131,000 for her re-election campaign during the first three months of 2023 – more than all three of her opponents combined.
The contributions came from labor unions, real estate developers and organizations and individuals with ties to data centers, according to campaign finance reports.
Wheeler’s Democratic opponent, Deshundra Jefferson, a Montclair resident and former Democratic communications strategist, raised about one-third of Wheeler’s first-quarter haul -- $36,990 – with 31% coming from donations of $100 or less.
Jefferson opposes the Prince William Digital Gateway, the proposed, 2,100-acre data center corridor proposed just north of Manassas National Battlefield Park, and collected several donations from like-minded residents.
Among the two Republican candidates for board chair, Supervisor Jeanine Lawson (Brentsville) raised the most during the first quarter with $62,528. More than half of Lawson’s contributions came from real estate developers and construction firms.
Lawson’s opponent, Ken Knarr, raised the least of the four candidates with $17,983.
Knarr signed a contract to sell his Catharpin home and property to Compass data centers, one of two companies applying for rezonings to develop the PW Digital Gateway. Over 90% of Knarr’s contributions came from fellow landowners in the Digital Gateway planning area or individuals and corporations with ties to data center development.
Wheeler’s top donors: Labor unions, developers
Wheeler’s top donor was the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 26, which donated $55,000 via an in-kind donation for market research.
The electrical workers’ union has been outspoken about its support for the PW Digital Gateway. Data centers, once completed, do not require many employees—usually around 30. However, electricians are always needed to maintain data centers.
On its website, the IBEW calls data center construction “a 21st century goldrush” and notes that “in the 130-year history of the IBEW, there has never been anything quite like the explosive growth of the data center business.” Nearly 40% of IBEW Local 26’s membership works on data centers and has for a decade, according to its website.
Wheeler’s second largest donor at $10,000 was the Nova Area Labor Federation, a local division of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations. The AFL-CIO is the largest federation of labor unions in the United States and represents many industries. The Nova Area Labor Federation announced its support for the PW Digital Gateway in 2021 because of the jobs it would create.
The Northern Virginia Building Industry Association was Wheeler’s third highest donor at $7,500. The NVBIA is a union that represents construction workers in the region, specifically those who build houses.
Wheeler also received six donations of $5,000 from individuals with ties to data centers and land development. They included JK Landholdings LLC, owned by Chuck Kuhn, who owns properties slated for data center construction in Prince William County. Jeff Mulhausen, of McLean, who works in data center development, also donated $5,000, as did real estate developers Talal Hassan, Saifaldin Abdul-Rahman and Gary Rappaport.
Wheeler received smaller donations of about $100 from several landowners along Pageland Lane who have signed contracts to sell their land to data center developers if the PW Digital Gateway rezoning is approved.
Wheeler had about $134,376 in her campaign account as of March 31, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
Jefferson collects mostly small-dollar donations
Jefferson was the largest donor to her campaign with a contribution of $3,130.
Out of all the candidates, Jefferson has raised the most money in donations under $100. She raised nearly a third of her campaign funds -- $11,269 -- from small-dollar donations.
Jefferson’s second largest donor was Marjorie Roswell of Roswell Infographics in Baltimore, Maryland, who gave $1,500. Ruth Balton, of Gainesville, donated $1,050, and Gary Weaver, of Gainesville, donated $1,000. Weaver also donated $1,000 Republican Supervisor Bob Weir (Gainesville).
Ally Stoeger, a Gainesville resident and outspoken opponent of the PW Digital Gateway, donated $950 to Jefferson’s campaign.
Potters Potties, a Fairfax-based company that provides portable toilets for events in Northern Virginia, also donated $1,000 to Jefferson.
Jefferson had a balance of $29,499 in her campaign war chest as of March 31, according to VPAP.
Lawson’s donors mostly real estate, construction firms
Lawson tallied $62,528 in donations during the first quarter and had $61,316 left in her account as of March 31, according to VPAP.
Lawson received $5,000 donations from KC Johnson & Sons, a landscaping contractor based in Manassas; NCS Technologies, a Manassas-based computer manufacturing company; and Olympus Pines Management Company, a business investing firm. Jeff Brown, a Loudoun County resident who is sales leader at the Red River IT consulting firm, also donated $5,000 to Lawson, according to VPAP.
Knarr’s donations from fellow PW Digital Gateway landowners, IBEW
Knarr received $17,938 in donations— about a third of what Lawson raised. Knarr is a former Marine and former high school teacher who now works for a defense contracting firm.
Knarr put $5,000 into his own campaign. He also received $5,000 from the IBEW Local 26, the same union that donated to Wheeler. The IBEW donated cash to Knarr rather than an in-kind donation, like they gave to Ann Wheeler.
Knarr also received larger donations from fellow Digital Gateway area landowners who have signed contracts to sell their land to Compass data centers if the Digital Gateway rezoning is approved. Among them, he received $1,000 from John Rowland and $700 from Sean Cosgrove.
Knarr had $17,654 in his campaign account as of March 31, according to VPAP.
Reach Anya Sczerzenie at asczerzenie@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.