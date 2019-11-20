Prince William’s Board of County Supervisors voted 7-1 Tuesday to restructure the county’s employee pay plan giving a long-awaited pay raise to thousands of county employees at the cost of $19 million.
The changes will not affect police officers, firefighters or employees of the county’s school division. But employees who work for county administration, libraries, the parks and recreation department and other county agencies will be included in the changes.
The new pay structure will be implemented in two phases -- phase one will adjust existing salaries for 1,832 county employees to bring them to the minimum of the new pay structure beginning Jan. 11, 2020.
Phase two will provide salary compression adjustments for 1,592 employees based on years of service in current positions beginning July 11, 2020.
Only Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, voted against the plan, citing fiscal concerns.
“I don’t see a fiscal analysis that tells us how much this will impact the future tax bill,” Candland said.
Candland pressed County Executive Christopher Martino for answers about how the county would pay for the employee pay raises and whether it would increase taxes for county residents.
Martino answered that the implementation of the new plan will not require raising taxes but ceded that the county had not figured out how it would pay for phase two of the plan, which begins in fiscal year 2021 and is estimated to cost $10.8 million.
“We’re in the middle of the sausage factory right now, so to speak,” Martino said.
Frank Principi, D-Woodbridge, also expressed concerns about how the county would pay for phase two of the plan, but ultimately voted in favor.
“We need to move forward, there’s no doubt about it,” Principi said. “But the proposal here on the table is incomplete.”
Principi initiated the pay study in April 2017, leading to the issuance of a directive to assess the county’s current employee pay classification system which was last updated in the 1990s.
The county then contracted with Gallagher Benefit Services, Inc. to conduct the classification and compensation study.
At-large Board Chairman Corey Stewart said that inaction on the new pay structure would prolong county’s ongoing employee turnover problem.
The county’s turnover rate was 19% in 2019, and some agencies with hard-to-fill positions are experiencing turnover rates in excess of 19%, according to county staff.
“This is the smart thing to do in the long term. Yes, there is going to be cost to it but to put our heads in the sand and ignore the problem, that we’re seeing this turnover and employees leaving is not going to go away,” Stewart said. “We need to bite this bullet.”
