Former New York City mayor and presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg brushed off criticism of policies he supported during his tenure in office, including “stop and frisk,” during a Fox News town hall broadcast live from the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas Monday night.
Bloomberg has come under fire for the increase in the use of stop-and-frisk tactics by New York City Police during Bloomberg’s 12-year tenure as mayor. Critics of say the practice unfairly targeted minorities.
“It started to get out of hand, and maybe I stopped paying attention,” Bloomberg said Monday evening. “I think I made a mistake. I apologized for it.”
Bloomberg said the murder rate went from 650 murders a year down to 330 in part because of the city’s use of stop-and-frisk.
“There’s no other city that I know of that is as low as that,” Bloomberg said.
Bloomberg defended his record on gun control as mayor amid jeers from audience members wearing “Guns Save Lives” stickers. Bloomberg said he would support universal background check laws if elected president.
“Nobody’s going to take away your right to bear arms. The Supreme Court said you can have reasonable restrictions,” Bloomberg said. “The only restrictions I’m in favor of is to prevent us from selling guns to people with psychiatric problems, criminals or people that are minors.”
More than 50 people attended the town hall in protest of Bloomberg’s gun control policies. Most of the protesters were outside the building, but about a dozen gun-rights supporters were inside the auditorium during the town hall.
Asked about his position on health care, Bloomberg said he would not support a single-payer, “Medicare for all” health insurance system like the one championed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Bloomberg said Sanders’ Medicare for all plan is “crazy” and would triple the country’s national debt.
“I have been opposed to Medicare for all,” Bloomberg said. “I believe that we do have an obligation to help others. We have a moral obligation to make sure that if you get sick you can see a doctor and get medical care.”
A group of four people interrupted the town hall waving banners that read, “Gays against Mike,” and, “Bloomberg protects racists and rapists.” The protesters demanded Bloomberg “release the NDAs,” or non-disclosure agreements, that Bloomberg had with women he has worked with.
A group of three self-proclaimed pro-life Democrats said they attended the town hall to protest Bloomberg’s stance on abortion. One of the protesters, Kristen Day, of Oakton, said she would like to see pro-life Democrats have more representation within the party.
Two of the three protesters said they plan to vote for Tulsi Gabbard on Super Tuesday.
Bloomberg is one of 14 candidates on the Virginia ballot in Tuesday's Super Tuesday Democratic presidential primary. Only five candidates, however, have not suspended their campaigns.
The candidates who still actively seeking the presidency include Bloomberg, Sanders, former vice president Joe Biden, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii; and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.