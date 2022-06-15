Former Prince William County School Board chairman Ryan Sawyers has filed a federal lawsuit against the school board and Patriot High School Principal Michael Bishop, alleging his First Amendment rights were violated when he was blocked by a Twitter account with the handle “@PioneersPHS.”
Sawyers was chairman of the school board from Jan. 1, 2016, until March 7, 2018, when he resigned with more than a year left in his four-year term. The lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on June 10, alleges that @PioneersPHS is “an official social media account” of Patriot High School and is “owned by PHS and/or PWCS.”
The lawsuit claims Bishop controls the @PioneersPHS Twitter account and operates the account himself or directs its operation. The complaint also alleges that Bishop posts to the account during work hours on devices issued to him by the school division and “frequently speaks in the first person and refers to Bishop’s personal relationships with pictured students.”
The lawsuit further claims that Bishop and Patriot High School use the account as a “governance tool” and that it participates in public dialogue with commenters. The complaint says Sawyers was blocked from accessing the @PioneersPHS account on Twitter at some point prior to May 1, and alleges that Bishop either blocked Sawyers’ Twitter account or directed someone to block him.
The lawsuit further argues that blocking Sawyers from the account violates his right to free speech guaranteed by both the First Amendment and the Virginia Constitution. Citing a federal civil rights act violation, the lawsuit claims that Bishop, as a school principal, acted “under color of state law” and deprived him of his right to free speech.
The lawsuit seeks a court order requiring Bishop and the school board to unblock Sawyers on Twitter and a declaration that the school board and Bishop may not “block public commenters who have not violated the applicable social media commenting policy.”
The lawsuit asks for an unspecified amount of punitive damages of an unspecified amount against Bishop as well as attorney’s fees and costs.
Sawyers declined to further comment on the lawsuit Tuesday, saying only that “the complaint speaks for itself.” Bishop did not respond to a request for comment. Sawyers has two children who formerly attended Prince William County schools but no longer do, according to the lawsuit.
The school division’s social media policy, adopted in 2019, says that any school-related social media accounts must have “prior approval of the principal or a program manager.” The policy provides no guidance, however, on “blocking” users from commenting on school-related social media accounts.
While declining to comment on pending litigation, Diana Gulotta, a school division spokeswoman, said in an email to the Prince William Times that “the official Twitter account for Patriot High School is @THEPatriotHS,” not the Twitter account named in the law suit: @PioneersPHS.
Gulotta also said that the official Twitter account, @THEPatriotHS, is the only Twitter account that users find when they click the Twitter icon on the bottom right of the Patriot High School website.
As of June 14, the @PioneersPHS Twitter account was locked and its tweets were not publicly accessible. Instead, a banner appeared on the page stating: “These Tweets are protected. Only confirmed followers have access to @PioneersPHS’s Tweets and complete profile.”
According to the federal court docket, neither Bishop nor the school board had filed a response to Sawyers’ complaint as of Tuesday, June 14, and no hearing had yet been set on the matter.
The current lawsuit is the latest of several both Sawyers and Bishop have been engaged in over the years. Bishop sued Sawyers for defamation back in 2015 over allegations that Sawyers made untrue and damaging statements about Bishop on a website criticizing Bishop’s role in a western Prince William County youth baseball league. After a years-long legal battle, a judge ultimately dismissed all counts related to Sawyers and thereafter Bishop withdrew the lawsuit in March 2020. Sawyers is also involved in a defamation lawsuit he filed against former superintendent Steven Walts in July 2020 that is still pending before the Prince William Circuit Court.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
