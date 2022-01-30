Blazing a new trail: County, volunteers are forging ahead on the ‘Occoquan Greenway’

In about two years’ time, if all goes according to plan, Woodbridge residents will have a new, scenic trail connecting the historic Town of Occoquan to the Lake Ridge Marina and points further west.
Plans have been in the works for more than 10 years on the “Occoquan Greenway.” The nearly 12-mile, multi-use trail is planned to link the Prince William County’s government complex on Prince William Parkway to the Town of Occoquan. The trail consists of eight connecting segments with lots scenic views to enjoy along the way.
The greenway is a mix of paved surfaces, such as sidewalks that meander through existing Lake Ridge neighborhoods, and natural-surface footpaths of varied terrain that course through forested areas and along the banks of Hooes Run and the Occoquan River.
In 2014, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted unanimously to approve a 20-year lease with the Lake Ridge Parks and Recreation Association, the Lake Ridge homeowners’ association, that allows the county to use about four miles of LRPRA common property for the Greenway in exchange for $1 a year. At that time, the county pledged to fund the design and improvements of the trail, including erosion management, a bridge over Hooes Run, lighting, signs and trash cans.
Completing the Greenway is a “high priority” for the county, according to Brendon Hanafin, chief of planning and capital projects for Prince William County’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism. He said work is already under way by both county staff and volunteers with the aim of having all eight segments complete and fully open for public use within two years.
Partially open
Segments two, three, and four of the trail have been open to the public for quite some time, but, due to water coursing through ravines causing erosion, parts have had to be rerouted to higher ground. Those sections stretch from Springwoods Drive to Antietam Elementary School, winding through Lake Ridge Marina and following a stretch of waterfront along the Occoquan River.
Portions that need upgrades have already been reengineered, and construction is planned over the coming summer with a price tag of about $750,000, Hanafin said.
Planned work on segments six, seven and eight, which has not yet begun, will cost about $3 million, Hanafin said.
Those sections will eventually connect the area around Antietam Elementary to the Town of Occoquan. The route is planned to traverse wooded areas behind Lake Ridge neighborhoods and will require a footbridge over Hooes Run.
The bridge will likely be the biggest ticket item along segment six and will make the trail much more walkable. The footbridge is planned to be adjacent to Forest Hill Road but other options are under consideration. Currently, hikers must cross Hooes Run near Old Bridge Road. The future crossing would be paid for by existing project funds as well as bond funds, Hanafin said.
In 2019, more than 68% of county voters approved a $41 million bond referendum for new spending on the county’s parks and recreational assets. Of that total, $20 million was dedicated to improving and building out the county’s trail network, including the Occoquan Greenway.
A feasibility study was prepared in the fall of 2020 for segment six that onsidered three options for the part of the trail that crosses Hooes Run: a downstream bridge, an upstream bridge, or a shared-use crossing path at Old Bridge Road. County staff members are considering these options, noting that it is an environmentally sensitive area.
Hanafin said he expects trail segments six, seven and eight -- including a crossing over Hooes Run -- to be complete within the next two years.
‘First Day Hike’ unveils new segment
The Occoquan Greenway is entirely located within the Occoquan Magisterial District. Supervisor Kenny A. Boddye, D-Occoquan, recently attended a First Day Hike of trail segment six hosted by the Prince William Trails and Streams Coalition and Greater Prince William Trails Coalition, among other groups. The hike was made possible by volunteers Neil Nelson, Jason Harbison, John Errico and Jason Williams who, with the cooperation and support of the LRPRA, spent three months clearing segments of the trail and making the terrain in the Hooes Run area of segment six more passable.
After completing the hike along the newly cleared trail, Boddye said he was grateful to the “coalitions [that] have been doing the work … to mark potential lines for the trail, and getting it clear for [the] hike.”
Boddye said he is looking forward to working with the county’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism and the LRPRA to complete the Greenway.
The First Day Hike was an opportunity to promote the Greenway and offer a preview of the new segment, which includes crossing Hooes Run, Nelson said.
“The trail in the Hooes Run area is a significant portion of the Occoquan Greenway, and completing it would be a major milestone in the project. It will make a natural area with great scenic views more accessible to the community, one that is right here in our neighborhood,” Nelson said.
Williams, of Mid-Atlantic Off Road Enthusiasts, a Northern Virginia mountain biking group, called the Occoquan Greenway a great addition for local cyclists.
“From a cyclist (especially a mountain biker’s) perspective, [t]he Occoquan Greenway is absolutely one, if not, the best greenways for cycling in PWC,” Williams said, because it “offers so much diversity in terrain.”
Volunteers have already seen evidence that hikers and bikers are using the new paths, a sign of trail enthusiasts’ excitement as they anticipate the completion of segment six and the opening of the HooesRun section of the Greenway.
Both PWTSC and MORE are members of the Greater Prince William Trails Coalition, which advocates for the planning and construction of interconnected multi-use trails in the county, such as the Occoquan Greenway. For more information about existing, planned and aspirational trails in the county, visit https://www.gpwtrails.org/.
