Downtown Manassas has yet another new – but familiar – face in Black Metal Mercantile.
Owned by Deron Blevins, who along with partner, Pete Evick, owns neighboring candle shop Shining Sol, Black Metal Mercantile is a vintage general store with a modern twist, selling everything from food and drinks to toys, to “dude gifts” and home décor, according to a news release.
The store opened in April at the 1,300-square-foot retail space at 9082 Center St., previously home to Knock on Wood. Blevins had long been interested in bringing the general store concept to Downtown Manassas, according to a news release from the City of Manassas’ economic development office.
“With Shining Sol having so much success across the street, I jumped on the opportunity to bring a concept that would match the lively atmosphere of downtown,” Blevins, a Manassas native, said in a statement. “Black Metal Mercantile’s slogan of ‘purveyors of the unique & distinct’ and inventory for literally anyone, is a great compliment to the city’s historic heart and modern beat.”
The store joins a host of other business developments in Manassas, including fellow retailer Fillagreen, now open down the street, as well as Zengo’s and the Gadfly Gastro Pub, which is under construction, the release said.
