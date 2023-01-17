Saying Virginia needs to “tap the brakes” on the rapid expansion of data centers, state Sen. J. Chapman “Chap” Petersen and Del. Danica Roem have introduced three bills that would stop the controversial Prince William Digital Gateway and strictly regulate other data centers proposed near state and national parks.
Petersen, a Democrat representing Fairfax County’s 34th District, said Monday he was “really kind of shocked” that land adjacent to the Manassas National Battlefield Park is being planned for data centers.
Calling himself “a Civil War nut,” Petersen said historic sites must be protected. His Senate Bill 1078 would effectively stop the PW Digital Gateway by banning data centers “within one mile of a national park, state park or other historically significant site.”
In a Monday, Jan. 16, press call, Petersen and Roem, D-13th, noted that data centers have significant impacts on the environment and natural resources.
“They soak up an incredible amount of water and they use an incredible amount of energy,” Petersen said.
He noted that Virginia is home to a third of the world’s data centers in part because of its tax incentives. “It’s time to tap the brakes and look around and see what we’re doing,” he said.
Petersen’s bill also would require local governments to assess proposed data centers’ effects on water usage, carbon emissions and agricultural resources. Another measure proposed by Petersen, Senate Joint Resolution 240, calls for the state’s department of energy to study the impacts of data center development on Virginia’s environment, economy, energy resources and its ability to meet carbon-reduction goals.
Critics of the PW Digital Gateway say the Prince William Board of County Supervisors failed to calculate impacts on the local watershed or the electrical grid before they approved a comprehensive plan amendment paving the way for the new data center corridor last November.
Both NOVEC, the electrical co-op that serves the area, and the Prince William County Service Authority, which would provide water and sewer, told county officials they would have the capacity to serve the new data centers.
The PW Digital Gateway allows up to 27.6 million square feet of data center space on 2,139 rural acres along Pageland Lane. The amount is nearly equal to the 29 million square feet of data centers in operation in Loudoun County. Critics say the project is roughly equivalent in size to 150 super Walmarts, a point Petersen reiterated.
So far, data centers developers have filed three rezoning applications to build on 1,700 acres. The applications are still under review and have not been scheduled for public hearings.
Roem’s two bills would place more state regulations on data centers in general and the Gateway in particular.
House Bill 1986 would require that the State Water Control Board adopt stricter stormwater management rules for land disturbances related to “the construction, expansion or operation of enterprise data center[s]” within one mile of land owned or operated by the National Park Service or designated a Virginia State Park or state forest.
Roem’s House Bill 1974 would declare it “in the public interest” for the State Corporation Commission to approve the more expensive burial of any electrical transmission lines located within a half mile of a national park and within one mile of a state forest.
The aim is to protect the Occoquan Reservoir, a source of drinking water for about 800,000 residents in Northern Virginia, as well as area wildlife and “some of the last real agricultural land we have left at this point,” Roem said.
Roem said the measures are in the same vein as her 2020 bill, HB 1030, which has become law. That measure prohibits any new above-ground transmission lines in Haymarket and Gainesville along the Interstate 66 corridor for the remainder of the decade.
“The entire point of that bill was to tell [local officials]: ‘Stop putting data centers in Gainesville and Haymarket,’” Roem said. She said too many are already slated for western Prince William County. Roem’s district covers Haymarket, parts of western Prince William as well as Manassas and Manassas Park.
Roem further said she believes Prince William County’s Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District, where data centers are allowed by right, is “too big” and should not extend much beyond Innovation Park.
In recent months, Bristow and Manassas-area neighborhoods bordering the overlay district have complained that the buildings are huge and unsightly and that the cooling equipment generates persistent buzzing.
“Bottom line, let’s do something to protect our environmental resources – our agricultural land and forested acres – instead of [selling] it up to the highest bidder,” Roem said.
Roem and Petersen said the siting of data centers is a state and national issue when they impact state and national parks and necessitate the widening of state-maintained roads. Both also said they would seek to have the bills go into effect immediately if approved to block the PW Digital Gateway before the land is rezoned.
“We would slap an emergency clause on this and get it to go into effect as fast as we could,” Roem said.
Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, who voted in favor of the comprehensive plan amendment along with the four other Democratic supervisors, said Monday she had no comment on the three bills.
“Nor have either of those patrons reached out to me about their introduced bills,” Wheeler said in a text message.
It’s unclear whether the rest of Prince William County’s state delegation, nearly all of whom are Democrats, will support the bills. Roem said she is “concerned” about whether the bills will pass out of their legislative subcommittees.
Petersen noted that he chairs the state Senate Committee on Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources and is concerned about the impact of data centers on agricultural land statewide.
“This data center issue is larger than Prince William and Loudoun counties,” he said. “I’m concerned about what this state is going to look like over the next 100 years.”
CLARIFICATION: This story has been updated to clarify that Del. Danica Roem's House Bill 1030, which passed into law in 2020, prohibits any new above-ground transmission lines in Haymarket and Gainesville along the Interstate 66 corridor for the remainder of the decade.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.