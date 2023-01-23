A closely watched bill that could derail the controversial Prince William Digital Gateway was transferred from one state Senate committee to another Monday morning in a move that its sponsor, Sen. Chap Petersen, said was “not a good sign.”
“There are clearly people working behind the scenes to defeat this bill, but I’m not going to be deterred,” said Petersen, D-34th of Fairfax City, in an interview Monday morning, after the Senate Local Government Committee sent his bill to the Senate Rules Committee.
The Rules Committee had not scheduled a hearing for the bill as of early Monday afternoon.
Petersen’s bill, SB 1078, would prohibit data centers from being located within one mile of a national or state park or other “historically significant site.” The bill would also require that local governments conduct site assessments to determine new data centers’ effects on water usage, carbon emissions and agricultural resources before they issue approval.
Petersen announced the bill last week in a joint press conference with Del. Danica Roem, D-13th, who has introduced two of her own data-center measures.
“I was not happy the bill got deferred at the last second,” Peterson said.
Petersen declined to speculate on why Local Government Committee Chairman Lynwood Lewis, D-6th, of Accomac, sent the bill away.
Lewis said during the committee hearing that the move was suggested so Peterson’s SB 1078 could be heard alongside Petersen’s other data center measure, Senate Joint Resolution 240. The resolution calls for the state Department of Energy to study the impacts of data center development on Virginia’s environment, economy, energy resources and carbon-reduction goals.
Petersen said he’s not sure whether the bills will fare better or worse in the Rules Committee, but noted that the Rules Committee’s partisan makeup–12 Democrats and three Republicans– is more unevenly split than the Local Government Committee, which has nine Democrats and six Republicans.
Petersen also said he believes SB 1078 is better suited for the Local Government Committee because it deals with zoning issues and historic sites.
Petersen’s bill has been hailed by opponents of the Prince William Digital Gateway, a plan to open 2,139 acres adjacent to the Manassas National Battlefield Park to data centers, as a silver bullet that could halt the corridor. But it’s also coinciding with the economic development initiative Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) announced for Amazon Web Services on Friday, Jan. 20.
The state is proposing a 15-year extension of Virginia’s sales tax exemption on data center equipment and enabling software as well as $140 million in new state grant money for the tech giant.
In return, Amazon has pledged to invest $35 billion in new data center campuses around the state by 2040. Both the sales and use tax exemption and the $140 million incentive package will require approval by the Virginia General Assembly. It has not yet been decided where the new data centers would be located, state officials said Friday.
Petersen said the incentive package makes his bills “more salient.”
“I will say that if we don’t move more quickly on this, we’re going to become overwhelmed by big data centers,” Petersen said. “And once you rezone for these things, it’s impossible to go backward.”
Neither Amazon nor Youngkin’s office immediately responded to emails seeking comment on Petersen’s bill Monday afternoon.
The Local Government Committee voted 7-3, mostly along party lines, to refer the bill to the Rules Committee, with all six Democrats and state Sen. Bill DeSteph, R-8th, of Virginia Beach, voting in favor of its deferral, while all three Republican members voted against it.
Among those voting to defer the bill was state Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-29th, who represents a large swath of Prince William County. In an interview after the vote, McPike said it was “fairly typical” for similar bills to be grouped together in one committee.
McPike would not say whether he has taken a position on Petersen’s bill. “I haven’t heard all the testimony yet,” he said.
McPike said he hasn’t heard any attempts by Amazon to fight the bill. McPike carried a successful bill on behalf of data centers last year, Senate Bill 513, that standardized the way data center property is assessed for local tax purposes.
Data centers house the computer servers and hardware required to support businesses and the internet. Northern Virginia has the highest concentration of data centers in the world. They are lauded for the tax revenue they bring to local governments but have also come under greater scrutiny for their use of large amounts of electricity and water and for the noise generated by their roof-top cooling equipment.
Several communities in western Prince William County are fighting the expansion of data centers planned close to homes and schools and inside the rural crescent.
The issue has no clear partisan allegiances. Many prominent Prince William County Democrats have joined Republicans in opposing the expansion of data centers into the rural crescent. Meanwhile, all five Democratic members of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors voted to approve comprehensive plan amendments paving the way for the Digital Gateway as well as a large data center campus proposed near Devlin Road in Bristow.
Elena Schlossberg, executive director of the Coalition to Protect Prince William County, which opposes the PW Digital Gateway, said McPike called her at about 6:45 a.m. Monday to tell her Petersen’s bill would be referred to the Senate’s Rules Committee.
A handful of Digital Gateway opponents were already on their way to Richmond for the 9 a.m. Local Government Committee meeting, Schlossberg said.
Schlossberg, a Democrat, says she suspects the bill was switched for political reasons – either because members of the committee did not want to register a vote on the measure or because it might have passed.
Schlossberg said she is disappointed the bill will have to wait for its first hearing -- especially in the wake of the announcement of the incentive package for Amazon.
“This is all about data center development and trying to get around the process by excluding citizens and their concerns,” Schlossberg said.
