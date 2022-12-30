Last June, a company named NTT Global Systems Data bought 102 wooded acres between Interstate 66 and John Marshall Highway in Gainesville. The property had been assessed at a little under $12 million, but NTT, a data center operator, paid $270.4 million, or $2.65 million per acre.
That might seem excessive, but such land buys are par for the course in Northern Virginia. Data centers are willing to pay top dollar for parcels close to the high-power transmission lines and fiber-optic cable nodes they need. And, most important, data center companies have the money.
How much money data centers make is a well-guarded secret. But one industry-tracking website, Statista.com, projects worldwide revenue of $341 billion in 2022, with about a third generated in the United States. Among the big players is Amazon Web Services, a branch of Amazon.com, which has at least four data center campuses in Prince William County and at least five more under development.
AWS had worldwide sales of $67.2 billion in 2021, according to its SEC filings, and showed an operating profit of $18.5 billion. One crude calculation based on dollars earned per square foot of building space indicates that a medium-sized AWS center could generate $100 million or more in profit annually.
Also remarkable is AWS’s sales growth. Its federal filings say sales were up 37% in 2021 over 2020. Profits shot up 10 times between 2015 and 2021. And AWS profit margins were sizable – nearly 30% in 2021 as opposed to 5.2% for the whole company.
The roots of this bonanza are found in the global data explosion. According to a graphic presented by data center operator Digital Crossroads, every minute of the day, 400,000 apps are downloaded worldwide, 4.1 million search queries hit Google, and $1.1 million is spent shopping online.
This creates an ever-increasing volume of data that must be stored, linked and processed somewhere. Meanwhile, more and more companies that used to handle their own data are now contracting the work to data center companies. Banking, online shopping, video-streaming, gaming and more–all are migrating to what is loosely called “the cloud.”
AWS, for instance, offers 238 products to suit business needs–from pure data storage to a combination of services to run a business, from interfacing with the public online to storing product information to customer fulfillment. AWS’s products can help clients store and analyze health data, make and monetize videos, detect fraud, catalog and analyze financial data or build their own data storage warehouse.
Let’s say someone wanted to start a business selling car repair videos. If they expected up to 500 users of their site, planned to store and access three to nine terabytes of data and wanted to use a web-based front end and customer interface, the cost of AWS’s services would come to under $2,200 a year, according to AWS’s product-pricing calculator.
On the other end, if an insurance company wanted to store 500 terabytes of data–a huge amount--it would pay AWS $11,000 a month, or $132,000 a year, for the storage, according to the website.
That may seem like a lot of money, but if an insurance company is running its own data center, its costs would well surpass that amount. As a result, many big companies are farming out their data processing, storage and retrieval to data center companies.
“If I’m a CEO, I am always looking at ways to cut costs,” said Mike Fultz, a Fauquier information technology consultant. “The cost of buying back-end storage is still cheaper than doing it yourself.”
All this data is stored in huge windowless buildings packed with computer equipment. They hold servers, which are small but powerful computers, data storage units like disc or solid-state drives, and switching units that connect functions to other functions, either in the same building or via the internet
In most data centers the servers and other devices are stacked in slots on 19-inch-wide racks like “pizza boxes,” as Fultz put it. A modest-sized data center of, say, 200,000 square feet may contain thousands of “pizza boxes.”
Interestingly, a company does not lease a particular server. To optimize performance, data center management may move the software around, so a client’s programs may be running on a server in row 35 one day and in row 104 the next. For this reason, it is impossible to attach what a customer is paying to a piece of hardware, and even harder for an outsider to assess how much money a piece of equipment earns for the data center.
Why are data centers so big? Going big allows for economies of scale. The companies can realize savings when they buy or build massive amounts of equipment – some spend $1 billion. That produces a windfall for local governments, which can tax business property. With thousands of servers and computers in one building, personnel management costs are cheaper. And the vast amount and arrays of equipment give them enormous flexibility, like being able to ramp up operations at Christmastime, said Fred Smith, a Fauquier County resident who worked for NTT and ran a data center in New York City.
And once in place, the equipment keeps making money.
“It’s all about scale and earning your money back over and over,” said one former Amazon finance manager.
Data centers use various business models. Some may serve governments, federal and local, whose contracts are valued for their longevity and dependability of payment. More serve commercial users, either by providing single services like storage or a suite of services, as AWS does.
But customers may also lease space in a data center for their own equipment, a practice known as “co-location.” Fultz worked with an organization he declined to identify that rented a locked space, or “cage,” in a data center in Ashburn. His agency provided the computers, while the data center provided electric power, network wiring, security and cooling.
Some 2,200 companies worldwide offer co-location services. Equinex, which has 240 locations in 27 countries–including 18 in Northern Virginia–specializes in co-location of interrelated businesses. It says in its federal filings that it realized $500 million in net income on $6.6 billion in sales in 2021.
According to the former Amazon manager, the giant retailer had been running its own data centers to support its online business. It saw how expensive that could be, but that spawned an idea: If it could provide those services to others at a good price, it could make a lot of money.
And so, in 2007, the company decided to jump in big.
“They got into this industry before Oracle, before IBM, before Microsoft, before all of them,” he said. “And when you're in tech, those that get there first earn the most money.”
Amazon invested heavily and dominated the market. Fifteen years later, they still dominate: AWS’s share of the market is 34%, followed by Microsoft Azure at 21% and Google Cloud at 11%.
According to Amazon.com filings, the AWS segment generated only 13% of total company sales in 2021. But AWS margins are much higher than the retail business. In 2021, AWS’s operating income margin was 29.7%, while the retail business ran at under 2%.
AWS now has 41 data centers worldwide, according to a data center information website and Bill Wright, a Prince William resident who tracks local centers and opposes what he sees as sloppy planning. Of the 41, 32 are in Northern Virginia. Four of those are in Prince William County, where up to five more are under development.
AWS also wants to build a data center in Warrenton on Blackwell Road. Last month, its land-use lawyer, John Foote, assured town officials that the project would not engage in co-location or anything speculative, because it already had a client needing its services.
In 2013, Amazon won a $600 million contract to provide cloud services for the CIA and 17 intelligence agencies. The Warrenton Training Center, two miles from the Blackwell location, is known to include a CIA training facility. That was to be a 10-year contract, though it is not clear whether it was extended. Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Defense just announced that Amazon would share with three other cloud giants–Google, Microsoft and Oracle–a $9 billion Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract.
Reach Peter Cary at news@fauquier.com
