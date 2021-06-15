Bi-County Parkway returns for debate as county considers its long-term transportation plans

Five years ago, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors put the brakes on a proposed four-lane bypass that would have connected Va. 234 in Prince William County to the Dulles airport corridor in Loudoun County by removing it from the county’s comprehensive plan.
Now, the bypass, known then as the “Bi-County Parkway,” is back on the table.
Prince William County officials are considering whether to add the road – now referred to as the Va. 234 Bypass – back into the mobility chapter of the county’s updated comprehensive plan. The Prince William Planning Commission could weigh in on the proposal as soon as July or September, according to Ricardo Canizales, Prince William County’s transportation director.
“We're probably going to examine it as part of the comprehensive plan update, but there's a lot of steps to get through before we get to an approval,” Canizales said in an interview Tuesday. “We will need to figure the best route and type of road to consider. Then the public, planning commission and board of county supervisors will have to weigh in on alternative scenarios, including a no-build scenario.”
The Va. 234 Bypass has been included on a table of possible new roads to be added to the county’s comprehensive plan, dubbed the “Pathway to 2040.” The Prince William Board of County Supervisors is in the process of updating the long-term development plan, a process that began in 2018.
The Bi-County Parkway was initially planned to extend Va. 234 from its terminus at Interstate 66 in Prince William up to U.S 50 in Loudoun – a stretch of about 10 miles bordering the Manassas National Battlefield Park along part of the way. In 2013, the parkway was estimated to cost $440 million.
The bypass route being considered by the county may differ from its original route because of proposed new development in the area of the bypass, Canizales said. But as of now, the extent of those design changes is unknown.
The road has been under discussion since the early 2000s. An effort to advance its construction in 2013 faced a torrent of opposition from Prince William County residents and local elected officials, including former state senator Dick Black and former state delegates Tim Hugo and Bob Marshall. After a years-long fight, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted 4-3 to remove the parkway from the county’s comprehensive plan in March 2016, putting it on hold indefinitely.
The parkway is one segment of a 45-mile stretch identified as a “north-south corridor of statewide significance” by the Commonwealth Transportation Board in 2011.
Supervisor Victor Angry, D-Neabsco, stated his support for resurrecting the Bi-County Parkway in an interview with The Prince William Times on Monday.
“That Bi-County Parkway would benefit everyone. It should have never been off the table. So, if it’s back on the table, I’ll definitely take a hard look at that,” Angry said. “... Right now, I think it’s a good idea.”
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
(1) comment
Lol...I told you so!
The county has 3500 acres of already approved land to plop down the data centers but no they want Pageland to Route 50 tear down and build up as they kowtow to the corrupt chamber and grotesque PAC funds from developers.
The goal is to destroy green...destroy the Rural Crescent...add tons of pollution...add hundreds in taxes...Create a sea of rooftops... ruin the life choices of the majority of citizens...
Ya right the data centers belong on Pageland Lane...no you pack of corrupt wolves you covet the Parkway cash.
I told you do again and again
You cannot trust the majority of this board
