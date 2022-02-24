Bi-County Parkway ‘back with a vengeance’

Prince William County transportation officials are asking county supervisors to consider their support for a new, 10-mile bypass connecting western Prince William and Loudoun counties that would provide a link between U.S. 50 near Dulles Airport and Interstate 95 in Dumfries.
At a planning commission work session on Wednesday, county transportation staff said they would seek the board’s approval to add the bypass, formerly known as the Bi-County Parkway but recently renamed the “Va. 234 bypass North,” back into the county’s comprehensive plan later this year.
“The Bi-County Parkway is back with a vengeance,” said Planning Commissioner Joe Fontanella, R-Coles, during the work session.
Prince William County transportation officials publicly unveiled for the first time at the Feb. 23 planning commission work session the road improvements and upgrades included in a proposed update of the mobility chapter of the county’s comprehensive plan – a document that acts as a blueprint for future development countywide.
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors previously removed the Bi-County Parkway from the county’s comprehensive plan in 2017 after a years-long political fight – a move that temporarily halted the road from moving forward. Opponents argued the roadway would open Va. 234 in Prince William County to a barrage of freight truck traffic heading to and from Dulles International Airport and I-95.
The county’s transportation department has contended that the road is needed to ease regional traffic congestion. It is identified by Virginia as one of the commonwealth’s 12 “corridors of statewide significance” needed to “help people and goods move between regions in Virginia and to areas outside Virginia.”
“It has been in the comprehensive plan since the early 1990s. And there was always a need for that facility. ... It was seen as a cross-county connector to connect 95 in Prince William to the Dulles corridor in Loudoun,” said Elizabeth Scullin, a member of Prince William County’s Transportation Department staff.
The Bi-County Parkway would extend Va. 234 from where it terminates at Interstate 66 in Gainesville up to the Prince William County border with Loudoun, following the paths of Pageland and Sanders lanes.
As Scullin fielded questions from planning commissioners during the work session, she said two county supervisors had specifically requested the addition of the Bi-County Parkway back into the comprehensive plan: board Chair Ann Wheeler, D-at-large, and Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville.
But Candland, who led the opposition to the parkway five years ago, vehemently denied the claim on Wednesday evening, telling Prince William Times that Scullin’s statements were “absolutely false.”
“It was a complete shock to me to see that road back on any map because I was the one who made the motion to remove it in the first place. I am completely against the Bi-County Parkway as it is proposed,” Candland said.
Candland did say, however, that he could support “improving local roads to make it easier for folks who live in western Prince William County to get up to Loudoun County,” citing potential improvements to Pageland Lane or a connection between U.S. 29 and Gum Springs Road.
Prince William County Transporation Director Ric Canizales confirmed that there may have been a miscommunication on Scullin’s part during the meeting, telling Prince William Times that Candland "verbalized to us” that he remains opposed to the Bi-County Parkway.
Largely left unaddressed at the meeting was a proposal to replan 2,100 acres along Pageland Lane to allow for the construction of new data centers, a project known as the PW Digital Gateway, which would be directly in the path of the Bi-County Parkway as it was initially proposed.
The applicants of the PW Digital Gateway say the new road is not needed specifically for the PW Gateway, if it is approved. Instead, the application proposes widening Pageland Lane to four lanes between U.S. 29 and Sudley Road, a $90 million project that would include several stoplights.
Candland is among the hundreds of property owners, all of whom live in the Pageland Lane corridor, who are part of the PW Digital Gateway plan.
Wheeler appeared to refer to the PW Digital Gateway in a statement she provided to the Prince William Times on Thursday, Feb. 24 in response to questions about her support for a Bi-County Parkway.
“No matter what happens with the Pageland corridor, there needs to be improvements. I am not sure what form those take. We don’t necessarily need a major thruway, but we do need road upgrades,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler said her opinion is based on “two issues.” The first, she said, is that she speaks “to many people who work in Loudoun and have to take a single lane in each direction -- rural backroads, namely Pageland Lane, Gum Spring and Sanders -- to get there. There are well-known safety issues given the level of traffic, as well as long daily commute times. These roads are close to failing due to the level of traffic.”
Secondly, she said, “People have spoken to me about the immense level of traffic along Route 15. They point out that it’s a 10-mile distance along 66 between Route 28 and Route 15, which is one of the reasons there is so much traffic on Route 15. They ask why we don’t have another north-south road.”
Whether the Bi-County Parkway or other road improvements are included in the county’s comprehensive plan update – the first since 2010 – is entirely up to the board of county supervisors. County officials say they expect the board to take a vote on the comprehensive plan, known as the “Pathway to 2040,” sometime later this summer.
If the Bi-County Parkway were to be added back into the plan, that would be merely the first step toward its planning and construction – a process that could take a decade or longer, Scullin said.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
