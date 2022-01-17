`Beyond Dreams and Mountains‘: MLK Day oratorical contest focuses on women’s contributions to the Civil Rights movement

Today’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Youth Oratorical Competition and Program will be held virtually again this year and will focus on the contributions of women to the Civil Rights movement.
This is the contest’s 32nd year and the second-straight year that the event is being held virtually due to the pandemic.
The event is sponsored and hosted by the Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. (PWCAC-DST) in affiliation with the Delta Research and Educational Foundation.
The event is free and will begin at 11 a.m. It be broadcast on the organization’s You Tube channel: PWCAC-DST-MEDIA. Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GgGYp3jdIyU.
The year’s theme, “Beyond Dreams and Mountains: Her Voice – Her Mission,” asked student orators to “stretch their imaginations and bring inspirational meaning to King’s vision as seen through the eyes and work of women, the unsung heroines of the Civil Rights Movement past and present,” according to an event press release.
“Orators will share how the vision and tireless work of these women aligned with Dr. King’s vision and continue his legacy,” the release said.
This year’s event will feature six Prince William County student speakers – all finalists selected from their respective schools – as well as the MLK Community Choir, guest choir, Ebony Impact Gospel Choir of Old Dominion University; and guest soloist Maria Howell.
The audience will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite orator during the program, using a special text-to-vote feature, the release said.
“This year, in addition to our local orators, the MLK Committee took advantage of the virtual platform by broadening our program participants,” President Sharon Andrews said in a statement.
The event also offers a “Day of Service” project in conjunction with the program.
Warm winter coats (new and gently used), blankets, sleeping bags, tarps, hats, gloves, socks, and non-perishable food donations will be collected to benefit the clients of Streetlight Ministries Community Outreach.
Donations will be accepted from 2 to 4 p.m. today, Monday, Jan. 17 at the following collection sites: Harris Teeter at Hastings Market Place, 10060 Market Circle, Manassas and at the Dumfries Commuter Lot at Va. 234 and U.S. 1.
For more information on the oratorical program, fundraising efforts and donation opportunities visit www.pwcacdst.org/mlk.
