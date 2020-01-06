A middle school PTSO officer has been charged with embezzlement after police said she used funds from the school organization for personal purchases.
On Jan. 3, detective with the Prince William County Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit concluded an investigation into an embezzlement allegation that was reported to have occurred with funds from the Parent Teacher Student Organization of Beville Middle School between June 17 and July 31, Prince William County police spokeswoman Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.
The police investigation found that Jennifer Renee Dith, while acting as a PTSO officer, “utilized the PTSO funds for personal purchases,” according to the news release.
A discrepancy in the funds was reported to the police, prompting the investigation, according to the news release.
Dith, 39, of Kingsley Road in Woodbridge, was arrested Jan. 3 and charged with embezzlement.
She was released on a $1,500 unsecured bond and has a court date on Feb. 20.
