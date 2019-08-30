Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke will headline a rally in Fairfax Station Saturday for Dan Helmer, a Democrat vying for the 40th District state delegate seat.
Helmer is challenging Republican Caucus Chair Del. Tim Hugo in the upcoming Nov. 5 election. Hugo narrowly beat Democratic candidate Donte Tanner in 2017, winning by only 99 votes.
The 40th District straddles western Fairfax and Prince William counties, and includes 13,000 residents in Prince William. All state House and Senate seats in Virginia are up for grabs in November.
O’Rourke, a former Texas congressman and current 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, is attending the rally to highlight the importance of flipping state legislatures, according to Helmer’s campaign spokesman Erik Darcey.
Republicans hold narrow majorities in each house of Virginia's General Assembly. The commonwealth is one of only four states with legislative elections in 2019.
The rally will be held Saturday, Aug. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Dan Helmer’s campaign office at 5618 Ox Road in Fairfax Station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.