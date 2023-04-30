Battlefield boys lacrosse against Gainesville High School

Battlefield senior Christian Babic races upfield against Gainesville’s Howard Ashton in Monday’s 15-1 Bobcats’ win. The two-time Class 6 runner up Bobcats lead the Cedar Run District at 4-0 with league games left against Champe, Osbourn and Patriot. 

 Doug Stroud
Battlefield High School boys lacrosse
Boys lacrosse Battlefield Gainesville
