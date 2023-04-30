Appearances in back-to-back Class 6 state championship games have taught the Battlefield High boys lacrosse team what it takes to win it all.
With expectations of greatness now surrounding his emerging elite program, coach David Suthers says he’s taking it one game at a time.
“I don't like putting lofty goals or anything because I think it's just looking too far forward. Every offseason is important, practice is important, all that kind of stuff goes way before,” Suthers said. “The focus of one game at a time is kind of important for us. One game at a time and before that one practice at a time.”
Once again the Bobcats are in the mix for postseason glory. With four games remaining, Battlefield sits at 8-2 overall and 4-0 to lead the Cedar Run District ahead of John Champe (3-0), Freedom (South Riding) (4-1) and Patriot (3-1).
Battlefield’s state runner-up finishes the past two years include a 9-8 overtime loss to Yorktown in 2021, Suthers first season as head coach, followed by an 8-5 loss to James Madison last year. The Bobcats were 12-2 in 2021 and 19-4 last year.
Suthers says the Bobcats have gotten to an elite level by focusing and executing what they’ve practiced in games.
“When good teams lose when they shouldn't, it’s because that's the day that their basics aren't backing them up. I think just high energy and focusing on the basics (are key) for us, and that has to be every practice,” he said. “They can't just turn it on in games. So, when we are playing well in practice, it always kind of emulates during the games, it will lead to good gameplay.”
The Bobcats’ 29-man squad consists of 14 seniors and eight juniors, including key contributors Abraham Al-Khalili, Mason Cage, Brodie Carroll, Ronan Cleary, Patrick Sheahan, John Fisher and Owen George.
Cleary, a senior attackman, is Battlefield’s biggest offensive weapon with a team leading 22 goals and 18 assists through April 23.
Leading the midfield in points are George (10 goals, 10 assists) and Sheahan (12 goals, seven assists), while Al-Kahlili is a master at winning faceoffs.
Another important midfielder is Carroll, who with 12 goals “does everything. He's a defensive midfielder. He's an offensive midfielder. It's difficult, I have to force him off the field,” Suthers said.
On the back end, the Bobcats are led by senior defenseman Mason Cage and junior goalie John Fisher. Through April 23, Fisher has been rock solid in the net with 101 saves and a 69% save percentage.
“I think just the experience, that's one key difference from the past, a lot of these guys have been here for three years. So, experience, keep doing what we're doing, and everybody buying in. I think that is the equation for success,” said Suthers.
“If we click and we're playing high speed and playing how we should, sharing the ball and moving the ball, it looks really good. Some of the best lacrosse I've seen,” said Suthers.
Battlefield has been clicking as of late as they defeated Gainesville 15-1 on Monday for their sixth straight win.
The Bobcats lost both their games early. After defeating Class 5 Independence 13-2 in the season opener, the Bobcats fell to a talented St. Mary’s (Annapolis, Maryland) squad 21-4. Battlefield beat W.T. Woodson 13-0 and lost to Lake Braddock 10-3.
Suthers purposely planned a tough non-district slate.
“In the regular season, that is the time to make mistakes. That is the time to see the best players you can,” he said. “You are playing like the competition that you're playing against. I think that will get you prepared when you're coming down to the regional finals, state games and all that kind of stuff.”
Battlefield's last four wins against district opponents are all by at least eight goals. They also beat Fairfax County powers Westfield 8-2 and Robinson 10-7.
“Everybody is getting involved. Good faceoff, good wing play. The ground ball percentage, the faceoff percentage, all those are very high. And it's coming from different guys. We're getting new guys to score in those games,” said Suthers.
With just four games remaining until the start of the Class 6 Region B playoffs, Suthers just wants to see the Bobcats continue to focus on the basics.
“Being able to be high energy but then being able to play with a smart lacrosse IQ, I think that will help us if we keep doing it, taking it one day at a time.”
Reach Matt Proctor at mproctor@faquier.com
