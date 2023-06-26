With 100% of the votes counted as of Monday afternoon, Nikki Baldwin remained two votes ahead of her opponent Maria Martin in the Republican primary for the 29th District state Senate race, winning her party's nomination. But the race is headed for a recount, Martin said Monday night.
Baldwin, a U.S. Navy veteran and singer-songwriter, was two votes ahead of Martin, an artist and author, on Saturday, when the all of the votes, including absentee and provisional ballots, were counted in Prince William County.
On Monday, the vote totals remained the same because there were no Republican provisional ballots cast in Stafford County, according to Stafford County Registrar Anna Hash.
Baldwin garnered 2,605 of the votes cast in the race, or 50.02%, compared to Martin's 2,603 votes, which represented 49.98% of the ballots cast.
Baldwin said Monday afternoon that she is ready to celebrate the hard fought win with her family, which came six full days after primary Election Day on June 20.
Martin, however, said she would ask for a recount.
“I will call for a recount,” Martin said in an interview Monday evening. She said the margin was so thin -- just two votes -- that she would seek another check of the vote totals.
“Win or lose, my election is a PERFECT example of why everyone should go to vote and pay closer attention to what’s going on during elections and with our elected officials,” Baldwin wrote on Twitter Saturday afternoon.
In an interview Saturday evening, Martin said she’s grateful for all the voters who came out to vote in the primary. “It is the tightest it could be,” Martin said. “A lot of people trusted in both of us.”
Because the results show a difference of less than .5% of total votes cast in the race, Martin's recount request will be come at no cost to her campaign. Because Baldwin’s margin of victory is just .04%, well under the .5% threshold, the cost of the recount will be paid by the counties, according to Virginia law.
Unless something changes after the recount, Baldwin will take on incumbent Democratic Sen. Jeremy McPike in the Nov. 7 general election.
McPike prevailed in his own tight primary race with Del. Elizabeth Guzman. The outcome of that race was not determined until all the absentee and provisional ballots were counted Saturday afternoon. There were 12,592 votes cast in the Democratic primary, and in the end, McPike won by 50 votes.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
