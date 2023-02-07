The prognosis of an injured bald eagle found near Flory Road in Nokesville was “guarded” Monday due to its extensive injuries and lead poisoning, according to Dr. Jen Riley, hospital director of the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center.
The adult bald eagle was found Sunday, Feb. 5 by Nokesville resident Ed Williams who was out feeding his farm animals. Williams saw the eagle was drinking from a water tub and eventually realized it couldn’t fly. Williams’s wife Adrianne then called Prince William County Animal Control. The bird was captured and taken to the wildlife hospital in Boyce, Virginia, according to Lt. Benjamin Lambert, chief deputy animal control officer.
“This is not the first eagle that we have taken to Blue Ridge Wildlife Center,” Lambert said. “We have partnered with them for some time as they are commonly willing and able to take in sick or injured birds of prey.”
The good news is that the eagle is alive and has a great appetite. The bad news is that the eagle will likely have some degree of permanent brain damage, Riley said Monday.
Upon initial examination, Blue Ridge medical staff determined that the eagle suffered a skull fracture and eye trauma at least three to five days ago and also had high levels of lead in its body, Riley said.
Because no one saw the circumstances surrounding the bird’s injury, Riley says she can only speculate based on the bird’s symptoms.
“I suspect the eagle may have been weak longer than three to five days given the thin body condition, unkempt feathers, and high burden of [intestinal] parasites,” Riley wrote in an email to the Prince William Times.
Based on her observations, Riley said some of the eagle’s injuries -- head trauma, a skull fracture, blood in the nostrils, and soft wing tissue swollen with excessive fluid -- are consistent with either being electrocuted on the power lines and falling from a high transformer or being hit by a car after being weakened and on the ground for many days due to lead exposure or other metabolic issues.
The eagle’s beak is also injured, and it has an eye injury. The “right eye trauma is only impacting the cornea and lid and these should both be treatable with time,” Riley said.
A larger issue is the bird’s neurologic injuries, Riley said.
“The concern in this case is that the signs of brain damage we are seeing now may be permanent,” Riley said, adding: “It will take weeks to assess this.”
A full blood panel is currently pending which could provide more answers and help guide treatment.
“If bloodwork is abnormal, that prognosis would go from guarded to poor,” Riley said.
In the meantime, Blue Ridge staff is giving the eagle fluids, pain medications, lots of rest, and treatment for the intestinal parasites, she said.
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza is also a concern. The eagle is being isolated while the avian influenza tests are pending, Riley said.
“Like 90%-plus of the adult eagles we treat, this one is also suffering from lead toxicity,” Riley said.
The eagle’s elevated lead levels were “on the low end of toxicity,” Riley said. But she suspects the levels “are on the way down from a higher concentration” three to five days ago when the trauma occurred.
“If a bird casts a pellet containing the lead, or if the lead passes through the GI, the value will come down over time if the animal doesn’t die first,” she said.
Both bird flu and high lead levels could cause neurological issues, Riley said.
Of the more than 50 adult eagles Blue Ridge treated in the past few years, 90% have elevated levels of lead. So far this year, Blue Ridge admitted two bald eagles in addition to this one. The first bald eagle was dead on arrival and couldn’t be tested for lead, and the second one had very high lead levels and died shortly after admission.
“No level of lead is ever normal, and any level can have significant health effects,” Riley said.
Riley explained that the lead found in raptors, especially those that scavenge like eagles and vultures, occurs mostly when the birds of prey ingest bullets covered in meat after hunters field dress deer. When hunters use lead ammunition, “microscopic fragments, large enough to kill an eagle” can be found over a foot and a half from the primary wound, she said.
“This is why our ‘lead poisoning season’ follows the deer hunting season so closely in our state,” Riley said.
Riley said the solution to this very serious problem is an easy one. To protect both humans who eat game meat and wildlife from lead poisoning, hunters can switch to ammunition that does not contain lead. When fishing, using lead fishing weights should be avoided, Riley said.
The eagle’s injuries could also threaten the viability of its eaglets, if it has any. By this time of year, most bald eagles have already mated, set up their nests and are raising eaglets. The eagle's sex is not immediately obvious and would take DNA testing to determine. It's sex would not alter the bird's treatment plan, Riley said.
“If there is a mate out there, it will be raising this year’s nest on its own” while this eagle receives treatment, Riley said. She explained that single eagle parents struggle to raise babies and that their eaglets “may have a decreased success rate, but they can still be successfully raised by one parent.”
Also, Riley said that while many eagles do mate for life, “it is important to remember that when one eagle goes into rehab for any extended period of time, the partner is left to assume that animal is dead and many move on and find a new mate quickly.”
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
