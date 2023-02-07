eagle found injured in Nokesville

An injured bald eagle found in Nokesville on Sunday, Feb. 5 is being treated at the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center.

 courtesy Blue Ridge
bald eagle found in Nokesville_577404240649927.jpeg

The bald eagle was found on the ground on a farm along Flory Road in Nokesville.
Eagle on the ground in Nokesville received_1963978187269983.jpeg

The injured bald eagle was found on the ground near a farm along Flory Road. Nokesville residents called Prince William County Animal Control, and a police officer transported the bird to the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Boyce, Virginia.
injured bald eagle found in Nokesville _FB_IMG_1675774383272.jpg

The bald eagle as it was being transported to the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Boyce, Virginia.
