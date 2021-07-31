Back-to-school, mobile vaccination clinics set for this week. Here's where to get your shots.

The Prince William Health District is holding its first back-to-school vaccination clinic today, Saturday, July 31, at the Manassas Mall.
No appointments are necessary. The health district will offer both the Pfizer vaccine, which has been approved for kids 12 and up, as well as several other vaccines kids might need before the upcoming school year, according to the Prince William Health District.
The health district has been reminding parents that time is running short to get their children ages 12 and up fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before the new school year begins for Prince William County and the City of Manassas Park schools on Monday, Aug. 23.
Students in Manassas City Public Schools head back to class on Thursday, Aug. 12, more than a week earlier.
It's already too late to have the full vaccination series for COVID-19 completed before the new school year begins because the shots need to be spaced at least three weeks apart and people are not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after the second shot. But kids are better protected from serious illness from COVID-19 -- and the more contagious Delta variant -- if they begin their vaccination series as soon as possible.
“Parents still have time to get children their first dose of Pfizer, which will offer some protection against the virus,” according to a Prince William Health District news release.
Prince William County is among the several Virginia counties where community spread of COVID-19 has reached the "substantial" level, largely because of the surge in new cases driven by the Delta variant.
The Prince William County school division has not yet announced whether students will be required to wear masks in schools, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended earlier this week that both vaccinated and unvaccinated people wear masks in indoor public places because of the recent rise of the Delta variant, which both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated can catch and spread.
Vaccinated people infected with the Delta variant typically have much less severe symptoms than unvaccinated people. Children under 12 are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Missed your 2nd dose?
The health district is also urging people who have so far received only one dose of the vaccine to receive their second dose – even if the three- or four-week timeframe has passed. (The Moderna shot requires at least four weeks between doses, while the Pfizer vaccine requires at least three weeks.)
“It is not too late to get your second dose, even if you are overdue for that important second dose,” the health district said in the release.
The two-dose Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine offers the most protection against COVID-19 and various variants, including the Delta variant.
The following walk-in vaccination opportunities are available this week, beginning today.
Saturday, July 31: 4 to 7 p.m. Back-to-school clinic at the Manassas Mall. Geared toward kids ages 12 and up as well as adults. Vaccines: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson.
Tuesday, Aug. 3: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Dick's Sporting Goods, 13080 Worth Ave. in Woodbridge. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available.
Tuesday, Aug. 3: 5-7 p.m. Woodbridge Mobile Home Park, 13145 Minnieville Road, Woodbridge. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available.
Wednesday, Aug. 4: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Back-to-school clinic at the Manassas Mall. Vaccines: Pfizer, hepatitis A (for kindergarteners), meningococcal and TDAP (for rising 7th graders).
Thursday, Aug. 5: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Guapo's, 8498 Centreville Road in Manassas Park, Va. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available.
Thursday, Aug. 5: 5 to 7 p.m. Manassas Mobile Home Park, 9001 Centreville Road, Manassas Park, Va. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available.
Friday, Aug. 6: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Potomac Middle School, 3130 Panther Pride Drive, Woodbridge. Vaccines: Pfizer, hepatitis A (for kindergarteners), meningococcal and TDAP (for rising 7th graders).
No appointments are needed for any of the events.
The COVID-19 vaccine continues to be available at several local pharmacies – also on a walk-in basis. For more information or to make an appointment, visit vaccines.gov or text your ZIP Code to GETVAX (438829).
