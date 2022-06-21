One person was displaced by a fire in the Sudley area of Manassas early Tuesday morning that officials say likely started in the home’s attic as a result of an electrical malfunction.
Prince William County Fire and Rescue units were dispatched to the 9500 block of Bonair Drive, a residential area near Splashdown Water Park in the Prince William County area of Manassas, at 4:41 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, after a resident reported that their neighbor’s home was on fire, according to Prince William County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky.
Crews arrived to find a single-family home with flames shooting through the roof. The home’s occupant had been alerted to the fire by the neighbors. The home sustained extensive damage and was determined to be unsafe to occupy by the county building official. No injuries were reported, Smolsky said in a news release.
The displaced resident was assisted by the Red Cross. The Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the fire to be electrical in nature, originating in the attic, Smolsky said.
