It’s been a trying year for Dr. Kara Siford, a Manassas native and family physician who’s treated so many local residents for COVID-19 over the past several months she says she’s nearly lost count.
But when she received her first dose of the new Pfizer coronavirus vaccine last week, Siford said she wasn’t thinking so much about her patients -- or even about herself. Instead, her thoughts turned to her mom.
Siford’s mother, the late Kathryn “Kathi” Siford, 73, would have been eager to receive the vaccine, Siford said, if only she’d had the chance. The elder Siford died of COVID-19 on April 13, making her one of the first Manassas residents lost to the pandemic.
“She was at the forefront of my mind,” Siford said of her mother in a recent interview. “It’s something I know she would have been first in line to get, had she been here. I wish she were. It’s something I hope everyone will take the opportunity to get when they have the opportunity.”
Dr. Kara Siford, 34, received her first shot of the vaccine at UVA Health Novant Prince William Medical Center on Thursday, Dec. 17, becoming one of the first local outpatient physicians to do so. The health system received its first 1,950 doses of the vaccine last week and vaccinated more than 1,700 hospital staff and community health care workers within the first six days, according to Michelle Strider, chief quality officer of Novant Health UVA Health System.
Siford, a 2004 graduate of Osbourn High School, earned her bachelor’s degree at the College of William and Mary, where she also played on the women’s golf team. She then completed medical school at Marshall University in West Virginia.
After practicing in West Virginia for about three years, Siford returned to her hometown about 18 months ago to join Bull Run Family Practice. An only child, Silford said she enjoyed being back in Manassas and close to her parents, Kathryn and Duane Siford, who have lived in the area since 1981.
A ‘know-her-is-to-love-her kind of lady’
But life changed for the Sifords – as it has for so many local families – when her mom contracted COVID-19 back in March.
It all started March 13, the day President Donald Trump declared the pandemic a national emergency. That’s when Kathryn Siford fell and broke her hip while making a cup of tea in her kitchen, Dr. Kara Siford said.
Her mom went to Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center and was soon in the operating room undergoing a full hip replacement. After that, she was sent to a rehab facility in Aldie, Virginia, to recover from the operation and undergo physical therapy.
Given that pandemic restrictions were just taking effect, the family was nervous about sending her to the facility but felt they had little choice, Dr. Kara Siford said.
“We were hesitant to send her … knowing that those are some very high risk places in general, but we knew that she also needed to have rehab to be functional at home,” Dr. Kara Siford said.
Kathryn Siford developed a cough a few days into her stay and was tested for COVID-19. She tested positive but initially seemed OK, Dr. Kara Siford said.
“We weren’t able to visit except for through the window of her facility. So I was outside, looking through the window of her rehab, the day after she had been diagnosed. She looked good at the time. I actually brought my dog with me, too. She loved my dog. She helped me raise him as a puppy. She was excited to see him. It was good to chat with her,” Dr. Kara Siford recalled. “She was ambulating with a walker. She looked good.”
Things went downhill from there, however, and fast. Dr. Kara Siford said she received a worried call from her mom that very same night.
“I could tell she was having labored breathing over the phone. She said the nursing staff noticed that her oxygenation levels were starting to drop,” Dr. Kara Siford said.
The facility arranged for her mom to return to the hospital, where she was put on a ventilator almost immediately.
“My last conversation with mom was over the phone. She was very scared, very tearful,” Siford said.
Kathryn Siford remained on a ventilator for weeks as doctors tried everything they could to help her.
“They tried everything they could with the interventions we understood at the time. … But she was unable to extubate. She went into respiratory, kidney and liver failure. They did grant me the privilege of gowning up in PPE to come visit her, which was, unfortunately, an opportunity my dad didn’t have because of his age,” Dr. Kara Siford said.
“He had to say goodbye via Zoom, which I set up on my phone when I went in to see her.”
The family ultimately made the difficult decision to remove Kathryn Siford from life support. She died the next day, which was the day after Easter: Monday, April 13.
Siford said her mom was a colon cancer survivor and a former financial manager with Navy Federal Credit Union. She was active in her church, Bethel Lutheran in Manassas, where she sent sympathy and get-well cards to fellow parishioners as part of the church’s “caring cards” ministries, her daughter said.
“She was a to-know-her-was-to-love-her kind of lady. I’m sure anyone in the community who sees her name and recognizes her would agree,” she said. “She was just a fantastic human being.”
Dr. Kara Siford is sharing her mother’s story – and her own – to put a face and a name to one of the more than 280 Prince William area residents who have so far been lost to the pandemic. And she said she hopes her story will encourage as many residents as possible to take the vaccine when it becomes available.
“It’s when we really start to think about the faces and the names behind these numbers that we’re seeing that it becomes more real for all of us,” she said. “At this point, we’ve all known someone who’s contracted it, whether they’ve had mild illness or, in unfortunate cases, when it’s severe.”
In the months since her mom’s death, Dr. Kara Siford said she has treated many, many patients, and sometimes entire families, who have contracted COVID-19. Usually, she says, they say they got it from someone they encountered at a gathering of family or friends.
“People say, ‘I was around this person, and two days later they [tested] positive. I’m now symptomatic.’ That’s the scenario most of the time,” she said.
And although she has had patients hospitalized for COVID-19, she has so far not lost any to the disease, she said.
But with local COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rising, she said she’s urging her patients to not only get the vaccinated when they can but also to be extra vigilant during this last crucial phase of the pandemic.
“It’s just not over yet. There’s reason to have hope and there’s reason to be excited about this vaccine and the possibility of some herd immunity that comes from having the vaccine out there,” she said.
“But wearing your masks, avoiding public places if you can, and social distancing -- those things are incredibly important so we’re not continuing to see the numbers spike in the new year.”
