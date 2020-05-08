While the rest of Virginia prepares to move toward phase one of the state’s reopening, which could begin as soon as next week, Northern Virginia leaders are still discussing whether the region should wait a bit longer.
At a press conference Friday afternoon, Gov. Ralph Northam’s Chief of Staff Clark Mercer said Northam is open to some regions delaying phase one for an additional two weeks while the rest of the state moves forward beginning May 15.
Any delayed reopening would need to be part of a regional strategy, however, rather than a decision made by individual localities, Mercer said.
“If Northern Virginia as a region wants to take this a little slower, they can. However, I do not think the governor would support, and we're not encouraging, one county to play by one set of rules,” Mercer said.
Mercer said the administration has been in constant contact with local and regional leaders in Northern Virginia, including a Friday morning phone call with officials in Prince William, Loudoun and Fairfax counties to discuss whether Northern Virginia has met the criteria for reopening “as well as the rest of Virginia has.”
Mercer said that the region’s metrics are looking better than before, but “they are not looking as good, at this point in time, as the rest of Virginia.”
Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler declined to comment Friday on how the region should proceed, according to Wheeler's Chief of Staff Briana Sewell.
Wheeler, however, signed onto a May 5 joint letter to the governor along with her counterparts from Fairfax and Loudoun counties. The letter notes the three counties have accounted for 40% of the state's COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, while also jointly comprising 40% of the state's GDP.
The leaders asked Northam to brief them on any reopening plans and further called for weekly phone calls between their chiefs of staff and a member of the governor's staff as the state moves forward.
The letter said Northern Virginia leaders remain concerned about testing capacity, access to personal protective equipment, racial disparities in COVID-19 cases and the distribution of federal CARES Act relief funds.
City managers and county executives from all 13 Northern Virginia localities have been holding regular conference calls, organized through the Northern Virginia Regional Commission, throughout the now eight-week-long COVID-19 crisis.
NVRC Executive Director Robert Lazaro said Friday he suspects Northern Virginia’s elected leaders will discuss over the weekend whether they believe the region is ready to move into phase one now that Northam has laid out more specifics about what it will entail.
Northam announced Friday that the state would ease restrictions on restaurants, allowing outdoor seating up to 50% capacity. The state will also allow non-essential retail establishments to operate at 50% capacity.
Hair salons will be opened but will be by appointment only, with strict social distancing and face coverings required. Procedures that require the removal of face coverings, such as beard-trimming or facial waxing, will be prohibited.
Gyms, theaters and indoor entertainment venues will remain closed during phase one, Northam said.
The governor’s decision to exclude from phase one gyms, theaters and indoor entertainment venues – places where large numbers of people would gather -- will be an important consideration for Northern Virginia localities, Lazaro said.
“I lot of conversations are being had, and I’m sure there will be some sort of meeting of the minds by Monday,” Lazaro said. “And as the governor pointed out, if the numbers are going the wrong way, Friday [re-openings] might not happen.”
Although Northern Virginia has been the state’s epicenter for COVID-19 cases and deaths – with nearly 12,000 cases and 399 deaths as of Friday -- the crisis has not hit all localities in the region in the same way. There are also large swings within some individual localities. For example, some ZIP codes in eastern Prince William County and around the City of Manassas have some of the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state, while more rural parts of the county have had only a handful of cases or none at all.
Northern Virginia leaders are looking at the same parameters recommended by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention to make decisions about the region, Lazaro said. Those include the overall number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as well as the percent of positive cases relative to COVID-19 tests.
The NVRC recently built its own dashboard of such data to better follow the numbers in the region.
“There’s still a lot of uncertainty, and the numbers are the numbers,” Lazaro said. “We’ll see where we stand.”
In general, leaders are trying to look at the numbers collectively and to not be too alarmed when data sways in one direction or the other on any given day.
“Yesterday was a low day, but today was a high day,” he said. “That’s why you have to look at that seven-day rolling average.”
The region’s leaders will continue to watch the data as the state enters phase one to monitor the status of the pandemic and to respond to changes. It's important, he noted, that both individuals and businesses continue to follow the state guidelines about maintaining social distancing and wearing face coverings.
“Even if phase one happens, if people don’t follow all the rules, we’re going to have a problem,” he added.
