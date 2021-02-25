About 9,000 more Prince William County elementary, middle and high schoolers returned to school buildings Thursday morning for the first time this school year as a result of the school board’s decision last week to override Superintendent Steven Walts’ request to wait a few weeks longer.
School Board Chairman Dr. Babur Lateef defended the decision Tuesday, saying he is expecting challenges -- including more outbreaks and quarantines -- but believes the benefits of providing in-person instruction to those who want it outweigh the risks.
Lateef stressed that too many students have been struggling with virtual learning both mentally and academically.
“Are there going to be outbreaks? Yes. Are there going to be [situations] where people are going to have to quarantine? Yes. That was the case in the fall and it’s going to be even more so now,” Lateef said.
“Every day that goes by is a loss of in-person learning for each student who wants go [to school] in person. Each day is a struggle for the mental health of our students,” Lateef added of his decision to not prolong students' return.
Already, about 13,500 Prince William students have been attending school in person, mostly on a hybrid, two-day-a-week schedule. Some special education and English learners have been in the buildings since school began Sept. 8, while students in pre-K through third grade returned in November, December and January.
Walts, who is retiring at the end of this school year, asked the board on Feb. 17 to delay the return of fourth through 12th graders for another two weeks -- until March 8-9 for fourth, fifth, sixth and ninth graders and until March 23-24 for the rest of the grades – to allow teachers’ vaccinations to take full effect and to allow community spread of COVID-19 to further wane.
The Prince William Health District is still in the “red” category for community spread based on COVID-19 cases and percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests, although both have been falling in recent weeks after a surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths after the holidays.
The school board was split on the decision, voting 5-3 on Feb. 17 to reject Walts’ new timeline and carry on with returning students today.
About 40% of students and their parents have chosen in-person instruction, meaning the majority, about 60%, will continue learning virtually, according to school division spokeswoman Diana Gulotta.
Lateef defended the decision not to wait until teachers are fully vaccinated, saying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not require teachers and staff to be fully vaccinated and did not write its mitigation guidelines for schools based on that assumption.
Lateef also noted that hundreds of teachers and staff of special education, EL and primary grade students have been teaching in person since last fall without the benefit of the vaccine.
Still, Lateef said he has “a long list” of concerns about returning so many students to school buildings and is most afraid of student or staff member becoming seriously ill or even dying from the virus.
“We’re terrified of that,” he said.
“But I’m most concerned about our students and their mental health,” he added. “I believe we can go in with our mitigation strategies. We have done it successfully and we can continue to do it successfully.”
Hundreds of students and teachers have had to quarantine as a result of COVID-19 cases at Prince William schools since the school year began. The school division has had four official outbreaks of COVID-19 in schools: at Brentsville District and Colgan high schools as well as at Montclair and Fannie Fitzgerald elementary schools.
A total of 1,846 cases of COVID-19 have been reported among students and staff since the school year began, with cases peaking in January at 899, according to school division data.
Most of the cases were reported among students and teachers working virtually, but hundreds of teachers and students have had to quarantine as a result of in-school exposures and more than 20 have fallen ill with COVID-19 as a result of outbreaks or in-school exposures, according to Virginia Department of Health and school division data.
Ahead of today’s re-opening for students in fourth, fifth, sixth and ninth grades, Walts sent a note to parents and guardians noting that teachers and staff were still getting their second doses of vaccine this week, which could cause temporary disruptions at schools.
“As teachers and administrators receive their second COVID-19 vaccines this week and next week there may be increased absences as some staff experience side effects,” Walts' letter said. “Schools are working to ensure coverage of classrooms with teacher absences to the maximum extent possible. There may be limited instances where classes may be taught in a different space within the school. Individual schools will communicate changes to families as needed.”
The Prince William Education Association, the local teachers’ union, released a statement critical of the school board’s Feb. 17 decision, calling it a “defiance of science, safety and common sense” and warning of a staff shortages.
“The infrastructure and staffing requirements for the fraction of students whose parents have chosen to risk in-person learning is far from secure. As an organization of thousands of front-line workers, the PWEA has heard the realities 'on the ground' and in real time – and they are not consistent with the fantasy projected by certain members of the PWCS School Board,” the statement said. “There continues to be a dearth of substitutes for support staff, classroom instructors and classified employees.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.