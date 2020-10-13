Prince William County’s voter registration rolls have grown by nearly 49,000 since 2016 and more are expected to be added by midnight tonight, which is the deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 3 presidential election.
The county, which is the second-largest in Virginia, had 237,872 registered voters as of Oct. 1, 2016. As of Sept. 1, 2020, the county had 286,838 registered voters, according to Virginia Department of Elections statistics. The number of voters added in September 2020 were not yet available on the state’s website.
As of early this morning, there were signs of heavy traffic on the state’s website. The website was down as of about 7:34 a.m., according to a tweet from the Albemarle County voter registrar.
It’s not clear what effect, if any, the website difficulties will have on early voting in Prince William County, which will take place as usual today at the county’s early voting locations: the Woodbridge DMV, the Haymarket Gainesville Regional Library and the county’s Office of Elections in Manassas.
“We have work-arounds in place for things like this,” Matt Wilson, Office of Elections spokesman, said in a text message.
Virginians can register to vote and update their voter information online or via regular mail. To check or update a registration name or address, or to register for the first time, visit the Department of Elections’ online Citizen Portal at www.elections.virginia.gov/voterInfo.
In addition to applying to register online, eligible Virginians may also apply to register at their local general registrar's office. Hours and locations of Virginia’s local election offices can be found at http://www.elections.virginia.gov/localGR.
Voter registration applications are also available at DMV customer service centers, social service offices, public libraries and other state and local government offices.
To register to vote in Virginia, residents must: be U.S. citizens, at least 18 years old by the Nov. 3, have had their voting rights restored if convicted of a felony, have had the capacity restored by court order if declared mentally incapacitated, and not be registered and plan to vote in another state.
For more information about registering, local voter registration offices, absentee voting, acceptable photo IDs and more, visit elections.virginia.gov or call toll-free at 800-552-9745.
