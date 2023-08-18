As Prince William County has changed, a local elected board that was designed to serve farmers has shifted focus to suburban and urban conservation and all five candidates for three open seats this fall have conservation as their top priority.
The Prince William Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors is one of 47 in Virginia and most of them focus on issues related to farmland. But with fewer farms in Prince William, the district’s programs now include support and education for land management issues such as erosion and administering a water monitoring program.
“A challenge for the district continues to be the loss of farmland in the county,” said Thomas Bolles a Virginia Cooperative Extension agriculture agent who is an appointed member of the board. “The push for development has led to farmers selling off land.”
In 2012, Prince William had 35,638 acres of farmland. That fell to22,874 acres in 2017, a loss of more than a third of the farmland in the county in just five years. Bolles suspects when the 2022 USDA Agricultural Census is released, “the acreage in farmland will be significantly lower,” noting that “in recent years, Prince William has lost all of its dairy farms.”
The size of farms is also changing, Bolles said.
In 2017, the average size of a farm in the county was 75 acres which was a small number compared to the Virginia state average of 180 acres. Now, the district serves many “small acreage farmers” who are “folks who bought 10-20 acre lots and want to try to produce crops on their land,” Bolles said.
“Some of them have an idea of what they want to use their land for,” he said. “Others don’t. Most have little to no experience with farming.”
Five candidates vying for three seats
Only one incumbent member of the soil and water board is seeking reelection.
Mansimran Singh Kahlon, 30, was first elected in 2019 and currently serves as the board’s treasurer. In his first race, Kahlon said the county’s biggest environmental challenge was keeping up with the increasing population in the area and maintaining clean waterways. After four years on the board, he said it is still true.
Kahlon said he is running again because he wants to “continue the good work the board has done” and work to “conserve what we have here in the county.” Kahlon is a Sikh American, resides in Haymarket and works as a realtor.
Mary Lynn Jerrell, 70, bought a 41-acre Nokesville farm in 2011 after living in Montclair for 16 years. She has cattle, bees, hay, a pollinator garden and a small orchard.
Jerrell said the district helped her to rehabilitate her farm and also protect three creeks that run through her property. Jerrell said she is running for a seat on the Soil and Water Conservation Board “to give back” so others can benefit from the board’s conservation practices that have benefited her farm.
Jennifer S. Reed, 53, of Manassas, has degrees in biology and ecology and has also extensively studied geology. Reed said she believes people completely depend on having a healthy earth, clean water and fresh air to exist. She said she is running because she will make a meaningful contribution to “preserving our local corner of the earth.” Reed says she cares deeply about conservation and keeping the county healthy for future generations.
Levon J. Simpson, 42, of Manassas, is a U.S. Army veteran grew up on a farm and says he values the agricultural community. Simpson said he is running because he wants to support conservation efforts across the country including protecting the Occoquan Reservoir, finding ways to increase recycling and reduce landfill waste and implement programs to assist the county’s agricultural community.
Nancy J. Vehrs, 65, of Manassas, is a native plant expert who has been president of both the Virginia Native Plant Society and Prince William Wildflower Society for more than a decade and a member of the VNPS for over 35 years. In 2012, Vehrs retired from a 32-year career in Fairfax County government, with the last 21 years as clerk to its Board of Supervisors. Conservation of native plants and their habitats is central to Vehrs’ mission in retirement, she said. As an “ardent conservationist,” if elected, Vehrs said she will encourage practices that conserve our land and its flora and fauna.
While candidates for the soil and water board are non-partisan, candidates often run with a local political committee’s endorsement. As of Aug. 15, Kahlon who won a Democratic endorsement in 2019, and newcomers Simpson and Vehrs had so far notified the local Democratic committee that they were seeking the party’s endorsement in the race, according to the Prince William County Democratic Committee’s chair Tonya James. James said her committee has planned to endorse soil and water board candidates at its Aug. 24 meeting.
Denny Daugherty, chair of the local Republican Committee, said on Aug. 15, that none of the soil and water board candidates had yet requested a GOP endorsement.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
