Parents of Prince William County students must decide by midnight tonight whether they want to opt in for in-person instruction during the second quarter under the school division’s 50% plan, which would allow students to attend school in person two days a week starting on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
The school division has so far not said the deadline will be extended, despite news this weekend that the novel coronavirus had hospitalized President Donald Trump and infected first lady Melania Trump, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie and other members of the president’s inner circle.
Prince William County also maintains the highest percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests in Northern Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The local health district, which includes Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, reported five COVID-19 deaths in the past week and continues to report dozens of new cases a day.
Already, 52 cases of COVID-19 have been reported among students and staff at more than 40 Prince William County schools even though most students and teachers have been working remotely since the start of the school year.
And, according to a new U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention metric, Prince William County is at a “higher risk” and at a “moderate risk” for spreading COVID-19 in schools based on the number of cases reported in the past 14 days and the county’s percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests, which was 5.8% as of Sunday, Oct. 4.
Cases and percent-positivity rate are two of three “core indicators” in the CDC’s school metric. The third is the school division’s own assessment of whether it is able to employ mitigating strategies, such as the “consistent and correct use” of face coverings; maintaining 6 feet of social distancing between students and staff; following hand hygiene and “respiratory etiquette;” regular and frequent cleaning; and contact-tracing in collaboration with the local health department.
On at least one of those strategies, Prince William County schools will fall short. Superintendent Steven Walts has said schools can only ensure 3 feet of social distancing under the 50% model. Only the 25% model, which would allow students to attend school one day a week, would ensure 6-foot social distancing, Walts has said.
In other “secondary indicators” of the CDC’s tool, Prince William County ranks in the “lowest risk” category. The secondary indicators chart the change in the number cases over time and the availability of local hospital beds.
Under the 50% plan, also called the hybrid plan, students must do a self-assessment for COVID-19 symptoms and must agree not to go to school if they are sick. Face coverings will be required for students and staff, including on buses.
Parents have been weighing the complex and sometimes conflicting factors to choose whether they will allow their children to return to school part-time in November. Many have expressed strong feelings, with some saying their children need to be back in school and working with teachers and others insisting it’s still not safe.
About 60% of parents indicated they wanted their children to return to in-person learning in a survey conducted over the summer, according to the school division.
Parent opposed to in-person: ‘It makes no sense’
Aisha Bonner Cozad, of Woodbridge, said she will keep her son, a 10th grader at Colgan High, at home learning virtually. Cozad, an adjunct professor at Howard University, said she believes he’s doing well online because he’s a “social butterfly” at school and learning from home has allowed him to better concentrate on his studies.
Still, Cozad said she knows her son misses seeing his friends and would enjoy being back in the classroom. But at this point, she said she doesn’t feel safe sending him back and is disappointed the 50% plan will lead to changes in his schedule.
For one thing, Cozad said, she believes virtual students will have less time with teachers who are solely focused on virtual students because those learning from home will watch teachers instruct from their classrooms. Under virtual instruction, high school students work with each of their seven teachers in real-time at least twice a week.
Also, high school students will have to return to a 7:30 a.m. start time, an hour later than the current 8:30 a.m. start in place under the virtual-only schedule, which she said her son prefers.
What’s more, Cozad said she just doesn’t believe kids will be safe spaced only 3 feet apart and doesn’t believe teenagers can’t be trusted to follow all the rules, such as wearing their masks appropriately at all times and not hugging, high-fiving or physically interacting in all the ways high school students are apt to do.
“I think if we know for sure there are going to be outbreaks, why would we put our children in that position?” she said. “Why would we subject our children to something that is so dangerous? It makes no sense.”
Cozad said she has emailed all the school board members and Walts, urging them to reconsider the return to in-person instruction in November.
“This just doesn’t make any sense. If people really stop and look at the big picture, they know that,” she added. “Even if it doesn’t make them happy.”
Elena Schlossberg, whose daughter attends Battlefield High School in Haymarket, says she is very concerned about the school’s ability to ensure only 3 feet of social distancing rather than the 6 feet recommended by the CDC.
Schlossberg said she has emailed school board members asking for information backing up their decision to settle for 3 feet. So far, she said she’s only been told that 3 feet is acceptable to the Virginia Department of Education.
Schlossberg further said she’s not convinced that Battlefield High – which last year was the most overcrowded school in Prince William at 896 students overcapacity – would be able to ensure even 3 feet of social distancing with 50% of its students at school. The school is projected to be 999 students overcapacity this year, according to school division enrollment records.
Schlossberg has suggested that the school division rent empty commercial or grocery store space to allow students to spread out but so far has not received any word that such planning is in the works.
“So we’re just resigning ourselves to getting sick, and I’m saying that’s a false choice,” Schlossberg said. “And I think the school board should be put on the record.”
Because of the unwillingness to be creative, schools will have to rely on some families keeping their kids at home to have any option of social distancing, she added.
“The school board doesn’t want to make the hard choices, and they’re hoping that enough parents will say, ‘Wow, this is not safe,’ and will keep their kids at home.”
Parents in favor of in-person: Virtual ‘makes it so much harder’
Parent in favor of returning students to in-person learning say virtual learning so far has been frustrating for their kids in big ways and small. They say they know their kids would learn more effectively in a classroom with a teacher.
Alison Johanson, of Bristow, has two children: a son who is a senior in high school at Unity Reed High School and a 12-year-old daughter in seventh grade at Marsteller Middle School. She said her son is content with virtual learning and has decided to stay at home during the second quarter.
Her daughter, however, has been frustrated by virtual learning hiccups, such as sometimes not being admitted into a teacher’s Zoom session and not having her questions answered in a timely manner.
“It’s making it so much harder to get learning done,” Johanson said of her daughter. “She just wants to be back with kids her age and be able to get back [to school] to ask questions and hear a response.”
Johanson said she is not bothered by the school division’s inability to guarantee 6 feet of social distancing between the students. She said her family traveled via airplane several times this past summer, and the close quarters didn’t worry her.
“For me and my family, I’m not really concerned about COVID,” she added. “If the end goal is no cases of COVID, then we’re never going to go back. I feel we have to start somewhere.”
Johanson further said she has been a regular substitute teacher at Victory Elementary and plans to work there this school year if she is needed.
“I am more than willing to be in the classroom. I would never ask someone to do something I’m not willing to do. I’m happy to be in the classroom with all the kids,” she said.
Stephanie Myers, of Montclair, said she also wants her 9-year-old son Ben back in school. Ben has autism and has regressed in certain ways since schools have been closed to students, his mom said, and his preoccupation with technology, which can sometimes sap his focus away from his schoolwork, has been made worse.
“The school put limits into place for Ben last year to reduce the amount of exposure that he had to technology, but now expects him to get all instruction and learning from the computer,” Myers wrote in a text message. “Ben would benefit from being in person because he would have access to teachers who are able to monitor his progress and instruct him while being able to manipulate and structure his learning environment.”
Another mom who asked that her name not be used said her daughter suffers from anxiety and depression that has worsened since school ended in March. She also has a learning disability and isn’t benefitting from virtual instruction, the mom said.
Julie Schifflin, whose ninth-grade daughter is in advanced classes at Battlefield High School, cited several challenges to online learning, including a lack of textbooks and band classes being taught via YouTube videos.
But their biggest complain so far is that teachers are slamming students with excessive work, Schifflin said.
“They’re giving so much work, it’s overwhelming the kids,” she said. “I think we need the face-to-face interaction with their teachers. The teachers need to see their facial expressions and hear and see the kids.”
Schifflin said she’s not concerned about the school division’s 3-foot social distancing standard because her daughter has been playing travel basketball for the past few months without any outbreaks of COVID-19.
She said she doesn’t think President Trump’s diagnosis will necessarily sway parents who want their students back in school.
“I’m sad the president and first lady are sick, but I don’t think them getting sick will influence my opinion on whether or not schools should be open,” she said, adding: “I just think we need to get back to normal.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.