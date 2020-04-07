Daily arrests in Prince William County have fallen by about 50% in recent weeks as Virginia leaders have taken steps to restrict social gatherings and non-essential business to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19.
During the first three weeks of March, before Gov. Ralph Northam imposed the ban on social gatherings of 10 or more people, Prince William County police arrested an average of 22 people per day. After the ban took effect on Monday, March 23, the number of people arrested per day has fallen to 11.
Prince William County Police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Perok said the department has not changed its practice regarding arrests, however.
“We continue to make any arrest as needed based on probable cause collected during the investigative process,” Perok said in an email. “I’m sure there are reasons for the drop you’re seeing, but we have not made any definitive conclusions.”
The only change the department has made in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis has been to expand the types of offenses that can be reported online or over the phone, including auto theft, vandalism and hit-and-run where there is no personal injury, Perok said.
“Any report with a suspect is investigated as it’s always been, and an arrest made if necessary,” Perok said.
Experts have warned that domestic violence could rise during the COVID-19 crisis as people are shut in their homes. So far, in Prince William County, there hasn’t been an increase in domestic assaults in the county, Perok said.
According to Perok, there were 86 domestic assault and battery arrests reported during the first three weeks of March 2020, lower than the 91 domestic assault and battery arrests reported during the first three weeks of March 2019.
“Keep in mind this does not cover felonious assaults, such as malicious wounding or strangulation, which may be charged in domestic assaults but difficult to retrieve as the charges are not solely specific to domestic situations,” Perok said.
So far, there have been 2,878 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia and 54 deaths as of Monday, April 6, according to the Virginia Department of Health. In Prince William County, there have 193 reported cases of COVID-19 and three deaths.
Prince William County currently ranks fourth out of 133 Virginia localities in the number of confirmed cases as of Monday, April 6. The only Fairfax, Henrico and Arlington counties have more cases.
But in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, Prince William County ranks 24thof 133 Virginia localities. According to the Virginia Public Access Project, the county had 41 cases per 100,000 residents as of Monday, April 6.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.