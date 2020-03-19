The Prince William Board of County Supervisors has joined regional officials in calling for the National Capital Region to be designated as a priority testing site.
The board sent a letter Thursday to Vice President Michael Pence, who chairs the Federal COVID-19 Task Force, echoing calls for this designation by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.
“As the second largest jurisdiction in the state, we feel like it is imperative that we get testing kits as soon as possible,” Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler said in a press release.
“It will be critical in understanding the full extent of the situation in our community.”
In their letter, the supervisors said protecting the health of the residents and workers in the National Capital Region is critical to ensuring the stability of federal government functions, the provision of federal services and the continuity of our government.
The national capital region is home to more than 6 million residents, including hundreds of thousands of federal employees and contractors, the letter notes.
“Now more than ever, we must ensure our residents and workers have ready access to COVID-19 testing,” the supervisors wrote.
Ten other large U.S. cities, including Boston, New York City, Atlanta, Chicago, New Orleans, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Santa Clara, and Seattle, have already been designated by the Federal COVID-19 Task Force as priority locations for federally-supported COVID-19 testing sites.
Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, said in a Thursday press release that it is vital that the county is fully prepared to fight the coronavirus.
"It is my utmost priority to ensure the residents of our county are taken care of and that we have every possible measure in place to control the spread of the virus and treat individuals who are infected," Franklin said.
"I implore Governor Northam to send more testing kits and provide relief for our residents during this State of Emergency."
At a Thursday afternoon press conference, Northam said there is evidence of community spread in the Northern, Central and Peninsula Health Districts.
“We expect community transmission to spread to other parts of Virginia,” Northam said.
The governor appealed to all Virginians to be mindful of the state's advice about social distancing, handwashing and taking all steps possible to halt the spread of the virus.
"We're at a level where we're seeing local transmission in Virginia," said Virginia's State Epidemiologist Dr. Lilian Peake.
The Virginia Department of Health announced there are 11 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Prince William County as of Thursday, March 19.
Only two cases in Prince William are travel-related, and one was transmitted from another case. The other eight are from an unknown origin, according to VDH.
Officials: Local testing capacity ‘limited’
Prince William Health District Director Dr. Alison Ansher said testing in the district is “limited,” although the district is working hard to provide tests to those who need them and meet criteria based on exposure and illness.
“It's important to understand that there are a limited number of tests available, but private labs are increasing their capacity,” Ansher said in an email. “We need to prioritize testing at the state lab for people most likely to be infected and for people who are at increased risk of having severe illness so they can get immediate care.”
Ansher added that people who don't have symptoms do not need to be tested.
“People who have mild symptoms who can't access testing should stay home while they're sick. If their symptoms worsen, they should contact their health care provider to be evaluated,” Ansher said.
Jordan Washington, a spokesman for Novant Health UVA Health System, said Novant medical facilities in the Prince William area have not had any issues meeting testing demand.
“We continue to test patients who present with the clinical indicators defined by the CDC,” Washington said. “As a reminder, asymptomatic individuals should contact their primary care physicians, not come to the emergency department.”
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
