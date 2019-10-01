Four people are being held without bond after police say a man was robbed and attacked by three men early Monday morning when he arrived at a Woodbridge apartment building where he had planned to meet a woman.
Officers were called to an apartment building in the 1300 block of Bayside Avenue in Woodbridge at 1:37 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, after the 29-year-old male victim told police he was attacked by the men when he arrived.
The men exited from the apartment where he had arranged to meet the woman, took his money out of his wallet and assaulted him, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Officers responded to the apartment and made contact with several people inside.
Following the investigation, the three suspects, identified as Malik Shabazz Wilson, 26, of no fixed address; James John Rastatter III, 28, of Dale City; Isaiah Gershon McGriff, 24, of Woodbridge, as well as Desirie Melinda Warthen, 37, of no fixed address, were arrested and charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.
All are being held without bond Monday in advance of a Nov. 8 court date, police said.
(1) comment
How much money could the victim possibly have had on him to make it worth assault and robbery charges for these four men? Maybe ten or twenty dollars each?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.