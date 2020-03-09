The Virginia Department of Health announced Monday a third Virginian has tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019: an Arlington County resident who also recently traveled outside the U.S.
The patient, who is in their 60s, developed fever, cough and shortness of breath after having returned from an international trip, the health department said in a Monday press release.
The person is receiving medical care and is currently recuperating, the press release said.
VDH and the Arlington County Public Health Division are working together to identify any close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19, the press release said.
The individual had limited contact with others while ill, and the risk to the general Arlington community remains low, the press release said.
“Confirming a case of COVID-19 in an Arlington resident does not come as a surprise given international travel from an affected area. We understand the risk of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) increases among close contacts of infected persons,” said Arlington County Health Director Dr. Reuben K. Varghese. “We are working closely with our health care partners and the state to monitor the patient and identify and work with their close contacts.”
The latest case is the third presumptive positive result in Virginia, with the other two being a Marine based at Quantico and a Fairfax City resident.
VDH reports that all three cases were exposed through international travel.
“The Virginia Department of Health, hospitals, and healthcare providers across the state have been preparing for the possibility of residents with COVID-19. We are working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health departments to identify possible cases and prevent the spread of the virus,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver. “Our focus now is that the individual receive the care needed to recover, complete additional investigations, and protect the health of all Virginians.”
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can cause mild to more severe respiratory illness. In a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can cause death, particularly among those who are older or who have chronic medical conditions.
Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person. The virus spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- Avoid non-essential travel.
