Arlington judge says she won’t “take very long” to rule on Youngkin’s mask-optional order

Following two hours of testimony Wednesday, an Arlington Circuit Court judge said she will soon decide whether or not to halt Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order 2, which gives parents the choice of sending their children to school without masks.
“I don’t intend to take very long to decide this,” Judge Louise DiMatteo said Wednesday, Feb. 2, in front of a packed Arlington County courtroom.
Youngkin’s executive order allows parents to “opt out” of mask mandates at public and private schools in the commonwealth.
Seven Virginia school boards – Prince William County, Alexandria City, Arlington County, City of Richmond, Fairfax County, Falls Church City and Hampton City – filed a lawsuit asking the court to immediately block Youngkin’s order, arguing it violates state law. The school boards that filed the lawsuit represent more than 350,000 students.
In a joint statement last week, the seven school divisions said they are taking legal action to “defend the right of local school boards to enact policy at the local level, including policies that protect the health and wellbeing of all students and staff.”
The lawsuit seeks to settle whether the governor can reverse – without action by state lawmakers – an existing state law that states that schools must offer in-person instruction to all students five days a week while following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines “to the maximum extent practicable.”
John Cafferky, an attorney representing the school boards, argued that the court should stop the executive order immediately because requiring masks is “up to each individual school board to make,” and not a decision that can be made “unilaterally” by the governor. Cafferky went on to say that Youngkin’s mask-optional order has “caused chaos” for parents, students and school administrators, and had undone “individual decisions made by school boards at the expense of school safety.”
“There are many students and staff who have serious medical conditions ... that make them particularly vulnerable [to COVID-19],” Cafferky said.
Virginia Deputy Attorney General Steven Popps, who represented the Youngkin administration, responded that Youngkin’s order takes precedent over Senate Bill 1303 given the “vast” and “exceptionally broad” authority provided to the governor during a state of emergency. Popps cited what he said were the “draconian” executive orders enacted by former governor Ralph Northam (D) in response to the pandemic, many of which later upheld in court.
“This case is no different than cases upholding those orders,” Popps said.
Popps asked the court to act quickly to deny the school boards’ request for an emergency injunction blocking the order. Popps said that by allowing the mask mandates to continue, the courts would risk causing “irreparable harm” to parents and students. Popps said situations in which irreparable harm could be caused included situations in which mask-less students are separated from masked students in school or a student is suspended from school for not wearing a mask.
DiMatteo questioned both attorneys during the hearing. She concluded the hearing by saying that the lawsuit was “really a question... of the hierarchy of authority” between the Virginia General Assembly and the governor.
“This isn’t about whose right or wrong on masking,” DiMatteo said. “... This is a question of authority. And if it’s wrong, then that’s a separate matter for the court to decide.”
The school boards’ lawsuit is one of three challenging Youngkin’s mask-optional order.
A group of Chesapeake Public Schools parents filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court of Virginia arguing that the order violates state law.
Manassas resident Tasha Nelson and 11 other Virginia families with children with medical conditions that make them susceptible to serious illness from COVID-19 filed a lawsuit in federal court this week challenging Youngkin’s executive order on the grounds that it violates the Americans with Disabilities Act. The American Civil Liberties Union is one of several groups representing the parents.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
