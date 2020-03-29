Two residents of Arlington County are among the 22 Virginians who have died from illness related to COVID-19, the Arlington Health District said Sunday.
The two residents -- a 72-year-old and 60-year-old, both with chronic medical conditions -- are the county’s first reported fatalities connected with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Arlington Health District said in a news release.
The health district offered no details about the victims other than their ages and that both suffered chronic conditions. The release did not say where the victims lived in the county nor where or whether they were hospitalized.
The 72-year-old had been ill with COVID-19 “for a few weeks,” while the 60-year-old “identified with COVID-19 this past week,” the release said.
Close contacts of both patients have been identified, the release said.
“We are saddened by the deaths of two Arlington County residents related to COVID-19. Our hearts go out to their loved ones,” Arlington Health District Director Dr. Reuben Varghese said in the release.
“These deaths, along with the increasing numbers of coronavirus cases we are seeing in the region, are a reminder that we all must be vigilant to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The health of our residents is our top priority, and we know our residents and our community share that priority. We ask that everyone do their part to prevent germ spread: practice social distancing, wash your hands, and cover your coughs and sneezes.”
Arlington County reported a total of 84 COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, March 29, up nine from Saturday.
There are a total of 460 cases in Northern Virginia, including 25 in Alexandria, 187 in Fairfax County, 72 in Prince William County and 61 in Loudoun County, according to the latest report from the Virginia Department of Health.
Deaths in the state tied to the pandemic rose to 22 on Sunday, up five from Saturday. There have been 112 people hospitalized due to the disease, and 10,609 people had been tested across the state according to the new data.
COVID-19 can cause mild to more severe respiratory illness. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person. COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
To decrease the potential for the virus to spread, the health department recommends:
- Avoiding non-essential travel and public gatherings, especially if you are an individual who is at increased risk for severe illness, including pregnant women, older adults and person of any age with underlying health conditions.
- Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available.
- Avoiding touching the eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Covering coughs and sneezes with tissue or an elbow and immediately washing hands after using a tissue.
- Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects or surfaces with an EPA approved agent effective against human coronaviruses and flu.
- Practicing social distancing by staying 6 feet or more away from others.
- Those who are mildly sick with a fever should stay home. If medical care is needed, call a healthcare provider prior to going to their office. In emergencies, as always, call 911 immediately.
